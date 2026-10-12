CREDAI-MCHI 44th AGM Brings Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Outlook for Mumbai and MMR

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing the real estate sector across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, hosted its 44th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together senior industry leaders and members of the real estate fraternity for an evening of dialogue, reflection and networking.

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The evening featured the formal proceedings of the 44th AGM, by the CREDAI-MCHI Red Talk with Shri Motilal Oswal Ji, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL). The sessions brought together perspectives on Mumbai’s continued growth, the evolving economic environment and the role of the real estate sector in shaping the city and the wider MMR.The AGM also provided an opportunity to reflect on a year that saw continued momentum across the region with infrastructure expansion, evolving housing demand, policy developments and broader economic conditions influencing the real estate sector.

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Shri Motilal Oswal Ji, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, said, “Building a successful business requires strong values, trust and a long-term vision. As businesses grow, leaders must be willing to evolve, embrace new technologies and build teams that take ownership and learn continuously. These principles are equally important for a region like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where sustained growth depends on long-term planning, strong institutions and the ability to adapt to changing needs. As the region continues to expand, creating lasting value and nurturing future leaders will be key to ensuring that growth remains sustainable and benefits generations to come.”

Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “Mumbai and the MMR are entering a significant phase of growth, driven by expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity and rising economic activity. The real estate sector will play a central role in this transformation, particularly in addressing the region’s housing needs and supporting well-planned urban communities. As we look ahead, our priority will be to strengthen Ease of Doing Business, support faster approvals, prepare the industry for AI-led and emerging regulatory processes, and continue working closely with policymakers. At the same time, we must ensure that the homebuyer remains at the centre of every reform, while keeping the long-term interests of Mumbai, Maharashtra and its residents at the heart of development.”

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Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The outlook for the coming year remains constructive, with Mumbai and the MMR continuing to benefit from strong fundamentals and long-term demand for housing. The festive period has once again highlighted the resilience of homebuyer sentiment, but the larger opportunity lies beyond seasonal demand. With major infrastructure projects progressing and new growth corridors opening up, the industry will need to remain responsive to changing buyer preferences while contributing to a more integrated and sustainable MMR.”

Jitendra Mehta, Senior Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI,said,“The past few months has demonstrated how closely real estate is linked to the broader economic story of Mumbai. Infrastructure-led growth, improving connectivity and sustained consumer confidence have continued to support housing demand, while evolving policy and financing conditions have also shaped the market. Going forward, the opportunity is to build on this momentum and ensure that housing supply keeps pace with the aspirations of a growing metropolitan region, across segments and geographies.”

The AGM also reflected on CREDAI-MCHI’s efforts over the past year to strengthen industry representation, address member concerns and deliver measurable outcomes. A key milestone was the Real Estate Leaders’ Convergence, which brought NAREDCO, BDA, PEATA and CREDAI-MCHI together for the first time, leading to the formation of a Joint Task Force to advance a unified reform agenda and the proposal for a Chief Minister’s Committee to address industry concerns. The association highlighted key policy outcomes, including an increase in the permissible area for fitness centres under BMC norms from 2% to 4%, a deferment policy for Development Cess payments with MHADA, and a four-month extension granted by MahaRERA, alongside its intervention in the Supreme Court matter concerning Environmental Clearance in violation cases while contributing ₹3.65 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and awarding ₹43.74 lakh in scholarships to 97 students. These initiatives underscored the association’s commitment to unified advocacy, institutional growth and community welfare. The 44th Annual General Meeting concluded with networking and dinner, bringing together CREDAI-MCHI members and industry leaders.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry’s organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

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