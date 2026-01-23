CREDAI-MCHI hosts 'The BOLD - Builders of Legacy & Dreams' to empower next-gen real estate leaders

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), hosted 'The BOLD - Builders of Legacy & Dreams' on a glittering high-glam evening at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. The event was held under the leadership of Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President of CREDAI-MCHI, and Shri Samyag Shah, Convenor of the CREDAI-MCHI Youth Wing, and brought together young and emerging real estate leaders under 40, including first-generation entrepreneurs and second-generation developers.

'The BOLD' is a leadership and recognition platform designed to celebrate innovation, achievements, and vision in the real estate sector. The initiative aims to recognise and amplify young voices, fostering thought leadership, collaboration, and strategic growth, reflecting CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to nurturing a generation that builds not only structures but also the social, economic, and environmental future of India.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said: "Real estate is not merely about constructing buildings, it is about shaping society and empowering communities. Through initiatives like The BOLD and MCHI CARES, our mission is to create an industry that drives sustainable development, social impact, and inclusive growth. Today's youth are central to this vision, they will determine how our cities evolve and how the real estate sector contributes to nation-building."

Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said: "The BOLD is about mindset as much as recognition. It acknowledges young professionals who are approaching real estate with clarity, discipline, and a long-term outlook. As an industry, our future will be defined by how responsibly and thoughtfully this next generation leads and platforms like this help set that direction early."

Shri Samyag Shah, Convenor of the CREDAI-MCHI Youth Wing, added: "The BOLD is about inspiring the next generation of developers to innovate, take initiative, and lead with purpose. Young real estate promoters today are not just inheriting businesses, they are redefining real estate through creativity and bold ideas that will shape India's urban landscape."

The event also celebrated the achievements of young and emerging leaders in the real estate sector through two distinct categories. In "The BOLD Debutant", promising first-generation entrepreneurs such as Krish Jain (H. Rishabraj), Kushal Shah (Hubtown Limited), Advait Narang (Narang Realty), Rishabh Prajapati (Prajapati Group), Saurabh Runwal (Runwal Realty), Akrur Khetan (Sunteck Realty Limited), and Bhavik Chhajer (Arihant Superstructures Ltd.) were recognised for their innovation, drive, and early accomplishments.

In the "The BOLD Legacy Leaders" category, young leaders from family-run and established enterprises, including Rushi Ajmera (Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.), Ayushi Ashar (Ashar Group), Dev Vijay Thakker (Dev Land & Housing Pvt. Ltd.), Anuj Goradia (Dosti Realty Ltd.), Gaurang Parekh (GVP Realty), Khilen Shah (Hubtown Limited), Yusuf Patel (ID Group), Dhimaan Shah (Isprava Group), Juhi Bajaj Vaswani (Juhi Developers), Manthan Mehta (JVM Spaces), Binitha Dalal (Key Stone Realtors), Manan Shah (MICL Group), Harsh Jagwani (Notandas Realty), Parthh K Mehta (Paradigm Realty), Ricardo Romell (Romell Group), Ram Raheja (S Raheja Realty), Chintan Sheth (Sheth Realty), Naman Shah (Shree Naman Group), Jayesh Chauhan (Solidago Realty), Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, D.Litt. (Suvidha Lifespaces), Arshad Balwa (Valor Estate Limited), and Avni Sanghavi (Veena Developers) were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions in carrying forward their family legacies while introducing innovation and strategic growth.

Looking ahead, initiatives like The BOLD underscore CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to nurturing the next generation of real estate leaders. By empowering young talent, fostering innovation, and encouraging responsible development, the organisation is ensuring that today's visionaries not only build structures but also shape thriving communities, strengthen the economy, and define the future of India's urban landscape.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

