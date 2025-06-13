CREDAI partners with Adani Cement to promote sustainable, high-quality construction nationwide

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced a strategic partnership with Adani Cement for sustainable and high-quality construction practices across the country.

The CREDAI is an apex body representing over 13,000 private real estate developers across 20 states and 230 city chapters.

This announcement was made at CREDAI's Governing Council meeting, which was held in the presence of the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, and CREDAI leadership.

The real estate industry body added in a release that the partnership with Adani Cement is part of a broader three-pronged initiative that also includes the launch of the Green India Council and a dedicated Skilling Council--both aimed at building a future-ready, environmentally conscious, and professionally equipped real estate sector.

As part of the partnership, Adani Cement will provide its industry-leading portfolio of premium and GRIHA-certified products, including green concrete solutions, advanced additives, and technical services.

Adani Cement will also offer on-site technical support and knowledge-sharing programs to upskill engineers and construction professionals within the CREDAI network.

Speaking on these initiatives, Shekhar Patel, President, CREDAI, said, "The launch of the Green India Council and Skilling Council marks a decisive step toward integrating sustainability and workforce development into the core of our industry. We are committed to collaborating with partners like Raah Foundation and Adani Cement to advance this mission. Together, we aim to foster a future-ready real estate ecosystem that champions innovation, inclusivity, and climate responsibility."

The newly formed Green India Council marks a transformative step in CREDAI's sustainability agenda. The Council will oversee a wide spectrum of green initiatives, including a large-scale reforestation initiative.

This initiative, which will start with the restoration of 9,000 acres of land across various blocks of Nashik District, Maharashtra, aims to convert barren landscapes through reforestation and significantly increase the green cover.

This initiative aims to plant over 10 lakh trees using scientific and community-based methods, reaffirming the real estate sector's role as a steward of India's environmental future.

The Green India Council will also support urban forest creation, greening of public spaces, and adoption of green building standards nationwide.

As part of its mandate, the Council will provide government-approved certifications to encourage developers with sustainable practices across the industry.

As one of India's largest employment sectors, real estate plays a vital role in national growth. However, persistent skill gaps across the workforce can impact efficiency, project timelines, and on-site safety. Building a skilled workforce will be pivotal to realising India's 2047 vision.

Recognising the sector's need for skilled labour, CREDAI has launched the Skilling Council, an initiative aimed at creating a future-ready workforce, with active participation from its state chapters and member developers to drive large-scale upskilling across regions.

With a goal of training of large number of workers over the next five years, the Council will roll out targeted programs across 25 cities, beginning with 16 key hubs including Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR (Noida), Mumbai, Nashik, Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Raipur. Backed by CSR contributions, the first phase aims to train over 15,000 workers, with the rollout set for mid-July 2025. (ANI)

