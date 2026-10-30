Credent Connect N Care Reports 53% Revenue Growth in H1 FY27, Outlines Vision 2030

PNN
New Delhi [India], October 30: Credent Connect N Care Ltd, a technology-enabled healthcare logistics company supporting India’s diagnostics ecosystem, has reported 53% year-on-year revenue growth for the first half of FY27. The company also outlined its Vision 2030 strategy, with management targeting annual revenue of over ₹1,000 crore by FY30.
The company’s EBITDA margin remained steady at around 13%, while pre-tax profit increased by approximately 53%. Profit after tax grew by about 95%, supported partly by deductions for new employment generation under Section 80JJAA of the Income-Tax Act.
Credent’s network spans more than 19,000 PIN codes, supporting diagnostic booking, sample collection, logistics and processing support.
Technology-Led Sample Movement
Credent's IoT-enabled system combines live GPS tracking, temperature alerts and digital chain-of-custody records, helping ensure samples reach laboratories on time and within required conditions. Through three wholly owned subsidiaries, the group pairs this technology with on-ground execution, an integrated approach that rests on consistent delivery at scale rather than any single feature.
Pan-India Network at Scale
- 2,500+ associated laboratories
- 6,000+ field personnel
- 19,000+ PIN codes covered
- 35+ air routes
- 2,200+ phlebotomists
Market Opportunity
India's expanding diagnostics and cold-chain logistics markets are driving demand for timely sample collection, temperature-controlled transport and reliable delivery. As healthcare reaches more locations, these needs grow, and Credent's integrated platform brings these services together. The company sees near-term opportunity in winning more work from existing customers and expanding into adjacent services, since time-sensitive and temperature-sensitive movement is a common requirement across the sector.
Vision 2030
Credent's Vision 2030 is to be an integrated, tech-enabled, temperature-controlled pre-analytics platform. Key focus areas include:
- Alltrak, a pay-per-use offering for smaller players
- Deeper engagement with existing clients through warehousing and long-distance healthcare logistics
- Evaluating international expansion
Management's FY30 targets:
- Revenue: ₹1,000 crore+
- EBITDA: ₹140 crore+
- PAT: ₹90 crore+
About Credent Connect N Care Ltd
Credent Connect N Care Ltd is a technology-enabled healthcare logistics company working behind the scenes in India's diagnostics ecosystem, covering booking, sample collection, logistics and processing support across a pan-India network.
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