Credent Introduces C3 HRMS to Automate Onboarding, Attendance, and Payroll for Its 7,000-Strong Workforce

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: Credent Connect N Care Limited has introduced C3 HRMS, an in-house human resource management platform built to streamline joining, onboarding and payroll for its fleet of approximately 7,000 employees across India.

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Credent had been using multiple HRMS solutions over the years. However, none of the options available in the market offered a proper fleet- and shift-based solution that matched the way its field operations run. Rather than continue to work around these limitations, the company decided to build its own platform. With C3 HRMS, Credent now has a complete solution for real-time location tracking, geo-fenced attendance and geo-tagged location mapping.

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Credent’s workforce includes phlebotomists, riders, field executives and other distributed teams working across multiple locations, shifts and client sites. Managing such a workforce with conventional, office-centric HR tools creates gaps in attendance accuracy, compliance and payroll processing. C3 HRMS was developed to close these gaps and bring greater structure, transparency and control to how Credent manages its people.

Key capabilities

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- Digital joining and onboarding: New employees complete documentation, KYC verification and joining formalities on the platform, reducing paperwork and turnaround time.

- Real-time location and geo-fenced attendance: Attendance is captured through the mobile app within defined geo-fences, so it is recorded accurately and can be verified across field and on-site teams.

- Geo-tagged location mapping: Field visits and employee movement are tagged and mapped, giving management clear visibility of fleet operations as they happen.

- Payroll automation: Attendance, shifts, leaves and field activity feed directly into payroll, reducing manual intervention and errors.

- Employee benefits on the app: Employees can view their benefits, entitlements, leave balances and payroll details in one place on their mobile app.

- Workforce management: The platform also covers shift and leave management, task and timesheet tracking, field visit management and employee lifecycle administration.

C3 HRMS is already in use across Credent, covering its workforce of approximately 7,000 employees and operating at scale in real field conditions.

Built for the next stage of growth

Credent expects its workforce to grow significantly in the coming years, and the company does not want technology to become a constraint on that growth. It is well understood that without the right technology, scaling an organisation becomes difficult. By owning its HR platform, Credent can expand its team, add new locations and take on larger operations without being held back by the limits of third-party software. C3 HRMS has been designed to scale with the organisation, so that systems, processes and employee experience keep pace as the workforce grows.

“Our people are at the centre of everything we deliver, and they work in ways that conventional HR systems were not designed for. We looked at what the market had to offer, and when we could not find a solution that truly fit our fleet and shift-based operations, we built one. As our employee strength grows, we do not want to be an organisation that is held back by technology. C3 HRMS makes joining, attendance and payroll simpler, more accurate and more transparent for every employee, today and as we scale,” said Mr. Tarun Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Credent.

The platform, developed at a tentative cost of approximately ₹3 crore, forms part of Credent’s broader strategy of building strong technology infrastructure to support its operations. The company will continue to enhance C3 HRMS, adding capabilities that further improve employee experience and operational efficiency as the organisation grows.

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