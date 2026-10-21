Credent Launches HealthcareJob.in for AI-Powered Healthcare Recruitment in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Credent Connect N Care Ltd., a healthcare supply chain and corporate wellness company, today announced the launch of HealthcareJob.in, a dedicated recruitment platform designed to connect India’s healthcare workforce with employment opportunities across the country.

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With hundreds of active opportunities at launch, the platform is designed to serve everyone from fresh graduates entering the workforce to experienced professionals seeking their next career opportunity.

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Available through its website and companion applications on Android and iOS, HealthcareJob.in brings together healthcare professionals and employers on a platform built specifically for the industry’s recruitment needs.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Healthcare Recruitment

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India’s healthcare infrastructure continues to expand, creating demand for skilled professionals across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, home healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organizations. Yet finding the right talent remains a persistent operational challenge, particularly for frontline and allied healthcare roles.

Recruitment for these positions often relies on informal referrals, fragmented local networks, recruitment agencies and general-purpose job portals that may not adequately address the specific requirements of healthcare employers and professionals.

For job seekers, the challenge is equally significant. Professionals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities may have limited visibility into suitable openings, while fresh graduates and early-career candidates often need better access to relevant opportunities and practical career guidance.

HealthcareJob.in aims to bridge this gap through a recruitment platform focused exclusively on healthcare, bringing employers and candidates together through industry-specific job discovery, intelligent matching and digital access.

Built on Credent’s deep experience of Healthcare Operations

Credent built this platform with its deep experience operating healthcare logistics, home sample collection, phlebotomy and related services across India.

Through its work with diagnostic laboratories and healthcare organizations, Credent has developed an understanding of the workforce requirements that underpin day-to-day healthcare operations. These include finding appropriately skilled personnel, expanding teams across multiple locations and ensuring that frontline roles are staffed to meet service requirements.

HealthcareJob.in extends this understanding into a broader digital platform, addressing the recruitment needs of the wider healthcare ecosystem rather than limiting its focus to any single employer or professional category.

The platform also strengthens Credent’s broader healthcare technology and services ecosystem by adding a dedicated talent-discovery channel alongside its existing operational and technology capabilities.

What HealthcareJob.in Offers

HealthcareJob.in combines healthcare-specific recruitment, AI-powered job matching and career support to connect professionals with employers across India.

- Healthcare-Focused Jobs: Opportunities across nursing, diagnostics, pharmacy, allied healthcare, home care, clinical support and hospital administration, for fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

- AI Career Assistant: Helps candidates discover relevant jobs based on their skills, qualifications, experience and location preferences.

- Verified Employers: Connects candidates with hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organizations.

- Career Development: A Learning Centre offering resume guidance, interview preparation and healthcare career insights.

- Employer Recruitment Tools: Enables organizations to post vacancies, discover candidates and streamline hiring across multiple locations.

- Pan-India Accessibility: Connects healthcare professionals and employers across metros and tier-2 and tier-3 cities through its website and mobile applications.

Building a More Connected Healthcare Workforce

Healthcare delivery depends on a diverse workforce operating across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, home healthcare and other service environments. However, access to employment opportunities and access to suitable talent do not always align.

By bringing healthcare-specific recruitment, intelligent job discovery and employer access onto one platform, HealthcareJob.in aims to make this connection more efficient and accessible.

Over time, the platform’s opportunity lies in becoming a dedicated digital destination for healthcare careers in India, supporting a more connected relationship between the professionals who deliver care and the organizations that depend on them.

Tarun Sharma, Founder, Credent, said: “With HealthcareJob.in, we want to make it easier for healthcare professionals to discover opportunities and for employers to find the people they need. Whether someone is starting their career in a smaller town or looking for their next opportunity in a major city, they should have access to a platform built around their profession.”

“Our ambition goes beyond launching a job portal. We want to contribute to building a more connected healthcare workforce, where technology can improve access to opportunities, strengthen recruitment and support the continued growth of India’s healthcare ecosystem.” he added.

About Credent Connect N Care Ltd.

Credent is an Indian healthcare supply chain and corporate wellness company with capabilities spanning healthcare logistics, diagnostic pre-analytics, home sample collection, phlebotomy services and cold-chain logistics. With a presence across more than 450 cities and a field workforce of over 6,500 personnel, Credent supports healthcare organizations with the operational infrastructure and services required to deliver healthcare efficiently across multiple locations.

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