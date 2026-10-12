Credent Launches On-Demand Home Collection Network for Diagnostic Labs Across 10+ Cities

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: Credent (C3logistics), a healthcare supply-chain and pre-analytics services company, today announced the launch of its on-demand home sample collection service for diagnostic laboratories, enabling labs to offer doorstep sample collection to their patients without having to build and manage their own city-wise phlebotomy workforce.

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Through the service, diagnostic labs can book trained Credent phlebotomists for individual, scheduled or same-day home collections. Credent manages the journey from the patient’s doorstep to the laboratory receiving desk, including phlebotomist allocation, sample collection, tracking and sample movement to the lab.

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The service is currently live across 10+ cities and more than 1,500 pin codes, supported by a network already handling over 10,000 collections every month. With 14 years of experience in pre-analytics operations for India’s diagnostics industry, Credent is bringing together its operational network and technology platform to create a more flexible model for laboratories looking to expand their home-collection capabilities.

Making Home Collection Easier to Scale

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Home collection has become an increasingly important part of the diagnostic patient experience. However, expanding doorstep collection across multiple locations can be operationally challenging for laboratories. It requires hiring, training and supervising phlebotomists, managing fluctuating demand and establishing local operational processes.

For many laboratories, this creates a difficult choice: invest in fixed workforce capacity or limit their home-collection coverage.

Credent’s on-demand model is designed to change that equation.

Labs can access a managed phlebotomy network when they need it and pay on a per-visit basis, with no retainers and no fixed minimum commitments.

This enables laboratories to:

* Expand home collection into new locations without immediately building a local team

* Manage peak morning demand and seasonal spikes without adding permanent capacity

* Accept same-day and last-minute home-collection requests

* Extend geographic reach while maintaining visibility over every collection

* Scale capacity based on actual patient demand rather than projected demand

The model allows laboratories to treat home collection as a variable operating capability rather than a fixed workforce investment, giving them greater flexibility as their patient volumes and geographic requirements change.

From Booking to Sample Delivery

The service is powered by Credent’s technology platform and managed operational network.

The process covers the complete collection journey — from booking and phlebotomist allocation to doorstep collection and sample delivery to the laboratory. Samples are transported through a temperature-controlled process, with status visibility throughout the journey.

Typical turnaround is around 90 minutes from booking to phlebotomist arrival, with sample delivery to the laboratory typically within four hours of collection, depending on location and operating conditions.

Every visit is handled by uniformed, background-verified phlebotomists who are briefed on the partner laboratory’s SOPs. This enables laboratories to maintain a consistent patient experience while Credent manages the underlying field operations.

Technology Built Around Diagnostic Operations

Credent’s platform has been purpose-built around the operational requirements of diagnostic laboratories rather than generic last-mile delivery.

Laboratory teams get a live view of their bookings, including assignment, phlebotomist movement, collection, transit and delivery. The platform supports individual and bulk bookings, scheduled and on-demand collections, real-time tracking, city-wise visibility, operational reporting and reconciliation.

This combination of technology and managed operations is central to Credent’s proposition: laboratories get access to a scalable collection network while retaining visibility and control over the patient journey.

A Pay-Per-Use Model for Laboratory Expansion

A key differentiator of Credent’s service is its pay-per-use model. Laboratories pay for the collections they actually use, with no retainers and no fixed minimums. This allows a laboratory to test demand in a new geography, manage a temporary increase in bookings, support a health-camp initiative or respond to seasonal demand without immediately investing in a permanent field workforce.

Credent manages the underlying network, including phlebotomist hiring, training, supervision and operational processes, while the laboratory retains visibility over each patient visit through the platform.

Building the Infrastructure Behind Scalable Home Diagnostics

The launch represents a broader step in Credent’s evolution from traditional healthcare logistics toward a technology-enabled healthcare operations network.

As diagnostic providers increasingly expand services beyond the laboratory, the ability to reliably execute the first mile of diagnostics — from the patient’s home to the laboratory — becomes increasingly important.

Credent’s objective is to make this infrastructure accessible to diagnostic laboratories of different sizes, allowing them to expand home-collection capabilities without having to build and manage the entire operational network themselves.

Tarun Sharma, Chairman & MD, Credent, said:

“For 14 years, Credent has been building and managing the operational infrastructure behind diagnostics. With on-demand home collection, we are taking that capability closer to the patient. Our objective is simple — enable diagnostic laboratories to offer reliable home collection wherever their patients need it, without requiring them to build a complete field network themselves. We believe this can make home collection more accessible, scalable and operationally efficient for laboratories across India.”

Credent plans to continue expanding its network across cities and pin codes while strengthening the technology and operational infrastructure supporting home-based diagnostics.

About Credent

Credent is a healthcare supply-chain and pre-analytics services company supporting diagnostic operations across India. With 14 years of experience in the diagnostics ecosystem, Credent combines technology, operational processes and a managed network to support sample collection and movement from the patient doorstep to the laboratory.

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