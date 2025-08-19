Credgenics acquires Arrise to reshape field collections with tech enablement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 19: Credgenics, the leading provider of SaaS-based debt collections and resolution technology platform, today announced a ground-breaking initiative, CG Setu, to reshape field debt collections with the acquisition of Arrise, one of India's largest collections service providers, renowned for its expertise in BFSI. CG Setu will be a unique field fleet of smarter, agile, and digitally empowered personnel with standard operating procedures that act as an on-ground bridge between lenders and borrowers. This move will harness Credgenics' collections technology leadership and Arrise's expansive pan-India network.

This innovative model, a first of its kind in India, will completely transform how banks, NBFCs, digital lenders, and ARCs approach field collections to deliver unprecedented efficiency, insights driven optimization, and enhanced borrower engagement. Through its technology integration, Credgenics will enable seamless field fleet management and monitoring for better reach, easy scalability, and operational transparency--ultimately enhancing the collection experience.

Arrise, founded in 2019, has a presence across 25+ Indian states through a network of over 5,000 professionals and provides calling services in 13+ vernacular languages. Arrise will continue to operate under its existing leadership team for a minimum period of 5 years.

With this acquisition, Credgenics becomes a comprehensive full-stack collections solutions provider with a pan-India presence offering end-to-end capabilities, including on-field operations across 18,000+ pin codes, digital collections, multiple dialers, voice bots, litigation and repayment management systems, and strategic consulting on collections and legal workflows. Together, Credgenics and Arrise are poised to rapidly grow the combined annual revenue to INR 850 cr over the next 3 years and deliver transformational excellence across debt collections.

Commenting on this development, Rishabh Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Credgenics, said, "This strategic partnership marks a huge step forward in Credgenics' mission to transform debt collections with technology. CG Setu will disrupt the field collections model with its efficient, data-driven, and compliant approach. It will deliver greater efficiency and complete transparency for lenders, while providing a superior experience for borrowers."

"Joining hands with Credgenics unlocks new avenues for technology innovation and business value creation in the critical area of debt collections," said Avadhut Thali, MD & CEO of Arrise."We are confident that this coming together of expertise and technology will help us set new benchmarks in scale, effectiveness, and compliance for collections in the financial services industry."

Kunal Sawhney, Executive Director of Arrise, added, "This collaboration with Credgenics is a defining moment for Arrise. Together, we will continue to empower lenders with unmatched efficiency, innovative insights, and compliance standards."

This partnership, based on the operational synergies of both companies, will be beneficial for the entire collections ecosystem and have a long-term positive impact on the BFSI segment in India.

