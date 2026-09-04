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Home / Business / CreditAccess Grameen Secures INR 300 Crore Through Bilateral NCD Issuance

CreditAccess Grameen Secures INR 300 Crore Through Bilateral NCD Issuance

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PTI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE: CREDITACC, BSE: 541770, ‘CA Grameen’ or the ‘Company’), India’s leading rural focused inclusive financing platform, has successfully raised INR 300 crore in September 2026 through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue launched was fully subscribed and bilaterally placed with Barclays Bank PLC, a qualified institutional buyer. The Company continues to tap the private placement NCD route to fund the growth of its lifecycle credit suite for low-middle income households across rural and semi-urban India. The NCDs are senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable in nature.

CreditAccess Grameen The NCDs were issued in two tranches – i) INR 100 crore with a tenure of 24 months carrying a fixed rate coupon of 9.15% per annum and ii) INR 200 crore with a tenure of 36 months carrying a fixed rate coupon of 9.25% per annum. The coupon on both tranches is payable annually, with the principal repayable as a bullet payment at the end of the respective tenures.

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Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Chief Financial Officer, CreditAccess Grameen, said, “The bilateral NCD placement with a leading global financial institution is a strong endorsement of our credit profile, asset quality and governance standards, while further deepening our access to the domestic institutional debt market. From an ALM perspective, the bullet structure is particularly advantageous, as the principal remains fully outstanding until maturity rather than amortising progressively, thereby providing a longer effective funding benefit and strengthening our ALM profile. As we move forward, we will remain focused on enhancing funding efficiency and building a robust funding architecture aligned with our growth ambitions through 2028.” About CreditAccess Grameen Limited CreditAccess Grameen Limited is India’s leading rural focused inclusive financing platform headquartered in Bengaluru. The Company provides a curated lifecycle credit suite to low-middle income households spanning group loans, individual business loans, secured business loans, affordable housing loans, and two-wheeler financing. The Company operates across 457 districts in 16 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal) and one union territory (Puducherry) through 2,276 branches. The Company’s Promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company focused on inclusive financing, supported by leading global institutional investors.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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