• CognifAI Assist guides customers in the digital lending and servicing process through voice and visual co-browsing, while ORCA uses 200+ AI agents to orchestrate account-level collections.

• 60-70% of collection journeys completed autonomously without human intervention, driven by outcome-based models.

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BENGALURU, India, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditNirvana, a Perfios company focused on agentic AI-driven debt management, today introduced ORCA and CognifAI Assist, an integrated AI suite that helps lenders collect at 40% lower cost with a 30% higher connect rate, and complete 60-70% of collection journeys autonomously without any human intervention.

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As digital lending continues to accelerate, financial institutions face a persistent dual challenge of steep customer drop-off rates during complex onboarding processes like re-KYC and loan origination, paired with escalating debt collection costs caused by rigid, repetitive outreach strategies. Overcoming these hurdles has historically required costly, time-consuming core infrastructure overhauls that slow down innovation and strain operational margins.

CreditNirvana resolves this through a non-intrusive agentic AI layer that can be easily deployed over existing banking portals, mobile applications, and third-party systems without requiring core-system overhauls. CognifAI and ORCA function as AI solutions within CreditNirvana's broader agentic portfolio, operating with its flagship debt collection platform, Maestro, to deliver targeted automation across distinct stages of the credit lifecycle.

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Unlike conventional collections platforms that rely on predefined sequences of calls, messages and follow-ups, ORCA uses an agentic, contextualised and closed-loop approach to decide the next best action for each account, execute it, observe outcomes and adapt subsequent strategies.

Powered by more than 200 specialised AI agents, ORCA coordinates collections across digital, voice, calling, field and legal touchpoints. Lenders define recovery objectives and constraints, while ORCA determines account-level strategies within lender-defined compliance guardrails and with human-in-the-loop control.

Vinay Sathyanarayan, CEO of CreditNirvana, said, "The future of lending lies in making every customer interaction more contextual, efficient and seamless. With CognifAI and ORCA, we are extending the agentic AI layer across the lending lifecycle, from helping customers navigate digital journeys to enabling lenders to make more informed, account-level collections decisions leading to better collection strategy. Our focus is on combining measurable business outcomes with responsible AI deployment, customer experience and compliance guardrails."

ORCA's measurement framework incorporates baselines, controls and outcome attribution. Its four interconnected layers - Signals, Decision, Execution and Measurement, continuously assess borrower behaviour, delinquency, promise-keeping and channel response, real time financial data to strategize collections decisions.

Complementing ORCA, CognifAI combines an AI voice assistant capable of conversing across multiple Indian regional languages as well as global languages including Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and Bahasa, with secure visual co-browsing to guide customers screen-by-screen through digital lending, origination, and servicing journeys. Operating as an overlay requiring no app downloads, it highlights fields, pre-fills data, and supports in-session rate and tenure negotiations within approved guardrails. To protect sensitive customer information, CognifAI incorporates end-to-end encryption and field-level data masking for PAN, OTP, and account data, enabling lenders to achieve 30% higher journey completion and 35% lower handling time.

Together, CognifAI and ORCA extend AI-led assistance and automation across customer acquisition, onboarding, servicing and collections. Built on CreditNirvana's enterprise-grade architecture, the platform currently orchestrates over $30 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) across 100+ million loan accounts.

By unifying real-time voice guidance with autonomous collections intelligence, CreditNirvana is setting a new operational benchmark for digital financial services. As lenders navigate evolving regulatory standards and rising customer expectations, this enterprise-grade AI suite provides a scalable, compliant foundation for institutions seeking to maximize lifetime customer value, reduce operational friction, and drive sustainable credit growth.

About CreditNirvana

CreditNirvana, a Perfios company, provides AI-driven solutions across the lending lifecycle, helping financial institutions enhance collections, improve operational efficiency and deliver more contextual borrower experiences. Its technology combines AI-led decisioning, automation and analytics to support financial institutions in managing lending and collections workflows. CreditNirvana platform currently touches over $30 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) across 100+ million loan accounts. For more information, visit creditnirvana.ai.

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