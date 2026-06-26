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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 26: Crenny, an AI-powered digital commerce company, has raised ₹5 crore in funding at an undisclosed valuation from prominent High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) of Ahmedabad and Gujarat. The investment will accelerate the company's vision of building digital commerce infrastructure that enables retail and regional businesses to embrace AI, conversational commerce, and modern customer engagement.

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Founded by Rachit Dave and Raj Kothari, Crenny is building technology that simplifies how businesses sell, engage, and grow across digital channels. The platform combines AI-powered ordering, conversational commerce, customer engagement, and commerce operations into a unified ecosystem, enabling businesses to build richer digital experiences while improving operational efficiency.

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As customer behaviour rapidly evolves from traditional websites and apps towards conversational experiences, businesses increasingly need infrastructure that allows them to interact with customers naturally across messaging platforms. Crenny is investing in AI-driven commerce experiences that help businesses leverage channels such as WhatsApp to automate customer engagement, assist buying journeys, improve customer retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities through intelligent conversations.

Unlike traditional commerce software that focuses only on transactions, Crenny aims to build a long-term infrastructure layer that powers customer acquisition, ordering, engagement, CRM, and AI-enabled commerce for modern businesses. The company believes the future of commerce will be driven by intelligent, conversational experiences where businesses can build lasting customer relationships beyond a single purchase.

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Built on Crenny's technology infrastructure, Crenny Delights - https://www.crennydelights.com (its own flagship marketplace created out of Crenny's own infra) connects consumers with authentic regional food brands from across India. Rather than functioning as a conventional marketplace, Crenny Delights demonstrates how digital infrastructure can help preserve regional businesses while dramatically expanding their customer reach.

Interestingly, Crenny Delights has already started receiving orders from more than 50 cities and towns across India, including several smaller and remote locations where access to authentic regional brands has traditionally been limited. The early traction validates Crenny's belief that curated commerce can unlock long-tail demand by aggregating niche regional brands onto a common digital platform and making them discoverable to customers nationwide.

"Regional brands ki reach local nahi rehni chahiye. Technology unhe poore India tak le ja sakti hai." That's what Raj & Rachit believe.

Prior to founding Crenny, the founders successfully built and sold a SaaS company MyClassCampus in a multi million dollar deal to a VC-backed technology firm of Bangalore, bringing significant experience in building scalable software platforms for businesses. That entrepreneurial journey has shaped Crenny's product-first approach towards solving complex commerce challenges through technology.

Commenting on the fundraise, Rachit Dave, Co-founder of Crenny, said:

"Commerce is rapidly becoming conversational. Businesses no longer need isolated tools for ordering, engagement, marketing, and customer relationships. Our vision is to build the digital infrastructure that brings these experiences together through AI, enabling businesses to grow more intelligently while delivering better experiences to their customers."

With the fresh capital, Mr. Kothari said, Crenny plans to further strengthen its AI capabilities, expand conversational commerce products, invest in merchant growth, and continue building technology that powers India's evolving retail economy.

Learn more about Crenny at https://www.crenny.com and explore Crenny Delights at https://www.crennydelights.com.

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