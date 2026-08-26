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Home / Business / Crescent Canna India Revolutionizes the Modern Wellness Landscape with Radical Transparency and Ancient Botanical Science

Crescent Canna India Revolutionizes the Modern Wellness Landscape with Radical Transparency and Ancient Botanical Science

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 26: Crescent Canna India is redefining the country's high growth wellness and direct to consumer (D2C) ecosystem by addressing the industry's most persistent challenge: consumer trust. Founded by Harpreet Singh Chawla and co founded by Rishi Walia, the brand is pioneering a shift toward radical transparency and uncompromising quality in plant based therapeutics.

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Modern urban lifestyles have driven a steep rise in silent chronic burdens ranging from persistent joint and muscle pain, sleep and stress disorders, and skincare degradation to overlooked men's vitality and women's health needs. However, the core issue facing consumers is a widespread opacity crisis across the supplement and wellness market.

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Crescent Canna India solves this by bridging ancient Ayurvedic botanical wisdom with modern, consumer friendly formulations backed by strict AYUSH compliance. Standing apart from traditional wellness brands, Crescent Canna embeds independent Certificate of Analysis (COA) test reports directly onto its product visuals, allowing consumers to instantly verify safety, purity, and potency.

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"Consumers are looking for natural alternatives, but they are tired of unverified claims and hidden ingredients," says Founder Harpreet Singh Chawla, who brings nearly a decade of digital community building experience, including scaling @kitablovers.official into India's 2nd largest reader community. Co founder Rishi Walia adds a deeply mission driven approach to product development, ensuring every formulation addresses real, human centric wellness challenges with empathy and scientific rigor.

Expanding Horizons: The "Heal in India" Movement

Building upon its rapid organic growth across its core segments including Skincare, Advanced Pain Management, Men's Vitality, Women's Health Gummies, and Sleep/Stress Management Crescent Canna India is expanding its footprint into Medical and Wellness Tourism. In assistance with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), the brand is actively aligning with the central government's prestigious Heal in India initiative to bring international wellness seekers closer to India's trusted, lab verified botanical traditions.

With an uncompromising focus on consumer education, institutional compliance, and high retention D2C scaling, Crescent Canna India is transitioning from a digital first wellness brand into a national movement for holistic health and transparency.

Crescentcanna.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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