Mumbai, September 10, 2026: As Mumbai's commercial real estate map continues to expand westward, the Crescent Group has launched Crescent Western Trade Center (WTC) at Oshiwara District Center (ODC), a G+33 storey Grade A+ office tower positioned as the western suburbs' answer to BKC. Located within one of Mumbai's emerging commercial corridors, the project is being positioned as a landmark business address offering investors and businesses an opportunity to participate in the early growth of a district expected to become one of the city's significant enterprise hubs.

Positioned on S.V. Road, the project arrives at a moment when Oshiwara District Center, originally envisioned in MMRDA's 1977 master plan and unlocked for full commercial potential, is being spoken of in the same breath as the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Spanning 160 acres and expected to generate an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs, ODC is increasingly being described by industry commentators as "the emerging BKC of the western suburbs." The government's proactive and intensive planning for the precinct, and its long-term vision for the corridor, have been widely credited for enabling this transformation.

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A Strategic Address at the Heart of Mumbai's Enterprise Belt What sets Crescent Western Trade Center, ODC apart, according to the developer, is not just the building but where it stands. Located between the established business districts of Andheri and Goregaon, the tower sits within minutes of key infrastructure. S.V. Road, the Western Express Highway, Link Road, and the Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir railway stations are all within a five-minute radius. The upcoming Metro Line 6 and Metro Line 7 corridors add further connectivity, while the Adarsh Nagar and Oshiwara metro stations already anchor the immediate neighbourhood.

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The location also places occupiers close to established business hubs such as Nirlon Knowledge Park, Morya Industrial Estate, NESCO and Veera Desai Industrial Estate, all within a 5-km radius, alongside a dense catchment of five-star hotels including Marriott, Radisson, Westin and Novotel; premier hospitals such as Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Ruby, SRV and Kapadia; and shopping destinations including Infiniti Mall, Inorbit Mall and Oberoi Mall. For businesses, this translates into what planners call a genuine "walk-to-work" ecosystem of talent, clients, hospitality and healthcare infrastructure all converging around a single address.

Premium Design Built for Global-Grade Enterprise The project has been designed by International Designer Architect Reza Kabul Studio to ensure the project meets international standards of a landmark commercial development.

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Crescent WTC ODC has been conceived as a Grade A+ corporate destination, with office spaces ranging from 460 sq. ft. to 13,800 sq. ft., allowing flexibility for SMEs and large corporate headquarters alike. Every floor is designed with 11-ft floor-to-ceiling heights, deck offices with open views, and access to 14 high-speed elevators, ensuring efficient vertical movement across the tower.

The building's amenity offering, spread across more than 25,000 sq. ft., is designed to function as an extension of the workplace itself. This includes a double-height designer entrance lobby, executive conference rooms, a dedicated business lounge, multiple meeting rooms, a modern cafeteria, breakout zones, open-air lounge seating, a landscaped garden, and a multipurpose indoor sports court. High-street retail frontage at the podium level and surface car parking with dedicated ramp access round out a package aimed squarely at enterprises seeking visibility, operational efficiency and long-term scalability.

Why Investors Are Watching ODC Closely Real estate analysts tracking the corridor point to several converging growth drivers behind ODC's rising profile: seamless connectivity to key business corridors, rising demand for Grade A office infrastructure in the western suburbs, residential growth fuelling commercial demand, and a government push accelerating ODC's transformation into a formal business district. Editorial commentary in outlets such as Business Standard, Realty Plus and Hindustan Times has already flagged ODC as "the next big commercial hub" and "the western suburbs' next big commercial destination taking shape." For investors, the pitch is straightforward: earlier phases of Crescent Western Trade Center developments in the belt have already seen strong uptake, with the developer noting that "more businesses secured their place, more floors found their owners" in previous launches. With inventory at the ODC tower now positioned as the final phase of availability before pricing is expected to move, the project is being marketed as a closing window into a corridor still in its early value-appreciation curve, a contrast to more mature, fully-priced hubs like BKC and Nariman Point.

As Mumbai's western enterprise belt continues to mature, Crescent Western Trade Center's ODC development stands out as a marker of how the city's commercial geography is shifting, placing global-grade infrastructure, connectivity and lifestyle amenities within a single, still-emerging address.

Backed by a 25-Year Legacy The Crescent Group brings more than 25 years of legacy to the project, with a portfolio that includes seven Western Trade Center developments and over 30 completed and ongoing projects spanning 40+ lakh sq. ft. of development across Mumbai's western suburbs from Mira Road and Dahisar to Kandivali, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Bandra and BKC NX. The group counts over 4,500 happy families and enterprises within its developed community, lending the ODC project a track record that investors and corporate occupiers are likely to weigh heavily.

For further details, prospective investors and businesses can reach Crescent Group at the project site: Crescent Western Trade Center | ODC, S.V. Road, Oshiwara, Mumbai – 400 102.

Disclaimer: All specifications, images, plans, designs, facilities, amenities, dimensions, elevations, or any other information referenced herein pertain to a project by Crescent Group of Companies and may be subject to change/revision/alteration in terms of approvals, orders, directions, and/or regulations of the concerned authorities. MahaRERA Reg. No. PC11800002501692. Prospective buyers are advised to verify all details independently before making any investment decision.

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