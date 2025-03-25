VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Cretebots, a leading innovator in 3D construction printing, has successfully completed Maharashtra's first onsite 3D-printed office in Pune's Bhosari area. This milestone highlights the potential of 3D printing technology to revolutionize the construction industry by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting sustainability.

Over the past year, Cretebots has constructed more than 5,000 square feet of structures using its proprietary onsite 3D printer and specialized concrete mix. Unlike traditional prefabrication methods, Cretebots' technology enables direct printing at the construction site, minimizing transportation challenges and expediting project completion.

With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the company integrates energy-efficient materials and innovative techniques to reduce construction waste and lower environmental impact. This approach is setting new benchmarks in modern building practices.

"This is just the beginning of how 3D printing can transform the construction industry," said Santosh Sutar, Founder and Director of Cretebots. "We aim to provide innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions that change the way buildings are made."

Several projects have already been completed, showcasing the versatility of this technology. These include a 750-square-foot office in Pune built in just five days, two 3D-printed structures for JSW Cement in Odisha and Karnataka, and a 2,200-square-foot sales office in Pune completed in just 11 days. The company is also constructing multiple 3D-printed cottages in Panshet, Pune, further demonstrating the scalability of its technology.

Looking ahead, Cretebots aims to expand its reach and bring 3D-printed construction to larger residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. With continuous innovation, the company is paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in construction.

About Cretebots

Cretebots was founded by the creator of Impulse Constrotech, a Pune-based company with over 20 years of experience in AAC block manufacturing. The company specializes in onsite and offsite 3D printing solutions and has developed proprietary 3D-printable concrete mixes. Cretebots is committed to advancing the construction industry through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

For more information, visit https://cretebots.com/

