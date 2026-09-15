Cricket Legend Brett Lee Named 'Chief Celebration Officer' of The UAE Lottery

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Lottery has appointed global cricket legend Brett Lee as its Chief Celebration Officer, a role that puts the spotlight on the people behind the wins and the moments that make them unforgettable.

As Chief Celebration Officer, Lee will meet winners across The UAE Lottery's game portfolio, hear first-hand how they plan to use their prizes, and share their experiences through exclusive content, community appearances and fan engagement initiatives. In doing so, he will help share the excitement, ambition and diversity that define communities across The UAE lottery player base.

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The appointment of Brett Lee reinforces The UAE Lottery's commitment to delivering trusted, transparent and responsible entertainment within the UAE's regulated commercial gaming sector. Throughout a career defined by world-class performances, major victories and memorable celebrations, Brett Lee has experienced many of sport's greatest moments. His passion for celebrating achievement, together with his professionalism, integrity and sportsmanship, makes him a natural fit to champion the stories of The UAE Lottery's winners while reinforcing the importance of responsible participation and meaningful community engagement.

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As Chief Celebration Officer, Brett will feature in winner interviews, community activations and fan experiences across the UAE, giving audiences greater insight into the people behind the prizes while continuing to champion responsible play.

About The UAE Lottery:

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The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates' first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. It is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the independent UAE federal authority with exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license and supervise commercial gaming activities in the UAE, and operated by The Game LLC (The Game). The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the GCGRA's directives, regulations, and technical standards. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate. For more information, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae

About The Game L.L.C.:

Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company and part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi, which is focused on redefining the UAE's commercial gaming industry. Appointed in July 2024 as the official licensed operator of the UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.thegamellc.ae

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