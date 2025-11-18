Cricket’s New Wonder Kid: India’s Youngest Power Hitter Breaking Global Records

Veer Chhikara, a 13-year-old from New Delhi, has quickly become one of the most talked-about youngsters in Indian cricket. His name entered the national conversation on November 11, when he produced a record-breaking innings in a Delhi Zonal Under 14 tournament held at Dwarka Stadium, reaching a century in just 34 balls. The knock didn’t simply top the charts; it rewrote them. Chhikara surpassed the previous Under-14 global benchmark held by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had scored a 35-ball hundred while representing Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 Indian Premier League. That record had stood out because it was created on one of the sport’s biggest stages. For Chhikara to surpass it in age-group cricket underscores the scale of his talent and the tempo at which he is progressing. Chhikara eventually finished with 164 off 69 balls, an innings marked by exceptional rhythm and shot selection. He reached his century with 21 fours and 2 sixes. Chhikara’s cricketing roots lie in Mumbai, where he trained at the Abhishek Nayar Academy, an institution that has built a reputation for turning promising youngsters into complete professionals. Under the guidance of Abhishek Nayar, currently the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chhikara has developed not only the technique required for modern batting but also an unusually mature understanding of the game. Coaches who have worked with him describe him as disciplined, analytical, and driven, qualities that are not typically associated with someone his age. Nayar is known for his hands-on approach to player development, and those close to Chhikara credit this mentoring relationship as a decisive factor in shaping his temperament and work ethic.

The innings in Dwarka was not a one-off outburst. Those who have watched Chhikara regularly point to a pattern: compact footwork, clean ball striking, and a mindset that reflects a willingness to take responsibility. As is often the case when a young batter rises quickly through the age-group system, comparisons have begun to emerge. In Chhikara’s case, the names Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal surface repeatedly, two players who redefined the possibilities of early success in Indian cricket over the last decade. Both Gill and Jaiswal were recognised well before they entered the senior circuit, and their careers are frequently cited as examples of how the right early exposure can accelerate a player's development.

Chhikara now finds himself at a similar crossroads. What makes his rise noteworthy is not just the record-breaking century but the broader context: a young player executing advanced batting skills against pace and spin with the composure of someone far older. Junior cricket in India is highly competitive, and performances at this level tend to be scrutinised closely. Scouts, coaches, and state associations routinely track emerging talent, looking for the next standout prospect. Chhikara’s recent showing ensures that he will be firmly on that radar.

Observers believe that identifying and nurturing such players early is vital to maintaining India's depth in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the domestic structure expanding, franchises and academies increasingly invest in long-term developmental pipelines. In that environment, someone like Chhikara, already displaying power, precision, and mental clarity—becomes a strong candidate for structured progression into higher levels of competition. His story also highlights the importance of systems that combine technical coaching with mental conditioning, something Nayar’s academy is known for emphasising.

Despite the growing interest around him, Chhikara appears largely unaffected by the attention. After his record innings, he was asked about his ambitions—a question that often elicits elaborate responses from young athletes looking to define themselves early. Chhikara’s answer was direct and measured: “I want to win matches for India.” The statement reflects both his clarity and his grounding, suggesting an understanding that records may spark headlines, but long-term success comes from consistency and purpose.

For now, the journey is still at an early stage. But Chhikara’s emergence adds another promising chapter to the evolving landscape of youth cricket in India, and his recent performance serves as a reminder that the next generation is already pushing the boundaries of what is expected at this age.

