CRMIT Introduces Agentic Assurance Model to Help Enterprises Build Trust in AI Agents

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22: CRMIT Solutions, a Decision Intelligence and Agentic AI company, today announced the launch of its Agentic Assurance Model, a proprietary five-layer framework designed to help enterprises assess whether AI agents are ready to operate reliably across real-world business processes.

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As AI agents take on greater responsibility across customer interactions, enterprise systems and business workflows, it is no longer enough to know whether an agent produces the right answer. Enterprises also need confidence that it takes the right actions, works correctly across connected systems, performs at a sustainable cost, handles unexpected situations appropriately, and continues to deliver the intended business outcome over time.

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CRMIT’s Agentic Assurance Model treats trust as something an agent must earn at every layer of its operation, not only at the level of output accuracy. It evaluates AI agents across five dimensions: Behaviour, Orchestration, Performance, Experience, and Outcomes & Monitoring.

The Behaviour layer assesses whether an agent acts as intended and can explain its decisions, while Orchestration examines how reliably it works across connected systems and handoffs. Performance looks at reliability and cost-efficiency at scale, Experience evaluates the quality of interactions for customers and employees, and Outcomes & Monitoring checks whether the agent continues to meet defined success metrics once in production. The model can be applied across the agent lifecycle, from design and development to production and continuous monitoring.

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“AI agents are increasingly moving from providing information to making decisions and taking actions on behalf of organisations,” said Vinod Narapa Reddy, Founder & CEO, CRMIT Solutions. “That means enterprises need to ask a much broader question than whether the technology works. They need to know whether they can rely on an agent the way they would rely on any critical part of their business.”

Unlike conventional testing approaches that focus primarily on functional accuracy, CRMIT’s model looks at how an agent behaves in real operating conditions. It also helps enterprises identify the areas of highest business risk and determine which assurance layers require greater scrutiny depending on the industry, process and operating environment.

CRMIT has refined the approach through deployments across public sector, healthcare, logistics and federal government environments. In one public-sector deployment, the framework was used to improve how an AI agent classified citizen enquiries, retrieved information, formulated responses and determined when human intervention was required. The solution delivered 50–80% time savings on manual information lookups, while enabling response drafts to be used with minimal human editing.

The Agentic Assurance Model also complements CRMIT’s broader Data-to-Decision approach, which connects data, intelligence, decisions, actions and business outcomes. As AI agents increasingly move from generating insights to taking autonomous actions, the framework provides enterprises with an additional layer of assurance around that transition.

“Trust in an AI agent can’t stop at whether it gives the right answer,” said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer, CRMIT Solutions. “It has to extend to how the agent behaves and explains itself, how it works across systems, what it costs to run, the experience it delivers, and whether it keeps meeting its success metrics in production. Our goal is to build that trust into how agents are designed and deployed, not assess it after problems emerge.”

About CRMIT Solutions

CRMIT Solutions is a Bengaluru-headquartered technology and Decision Intelligence transformation company that helps enterprises turn data into decisions and decisions into action. Founded in 2003, CRMIT is a solutions-led organisation with over 1,000 projects delivered, characterised by long-term customer retention and recurring revenue models. The company serves customers across the United States, ANZ, Asia and Europe, with offices in Bengaluru and Jaipur in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, and Atlanta and Milpitas in the United States.

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