Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Crompton, one of India's most iconic consumer brands, has been recognised as the World's No. 1 Ceiling Fan Brand by Euromonitor International, a global leading independent market research company. This recognition by Euromonitor International Limited places Crompton among a select group of iconic Indian brands that have achieved true global leadership -- setting benchmarks not just at home, but across international markets.

With a proud legacy of 85+ years, Crompton's journey mirrors the evolution of Indian innovation, from earning trust in millions of homes to setting global benchmarks in performance, efficiency and design. Crompton's growth and global popularity is anchored in Indian engineering excellence, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a deep understanding of everyday consumer needs. This milestone goes beyond category leadership; it showcases India's rising influence on the global stage through brands that combine scale, technology, consumer insights and purpose.

Commenting on the achievement, Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director & CEO, Crompton, said, "I am immensely proud that Crompton, a brand trusted by generations of Indian consumers, is today recognised as the world's No.1 ceiling fan brand. This milestone is not just a reflection of our past, but of the transformation we are driving through Crompton 2.0 -- a future-focused journey built on deep investments in R&D, advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies. Very few Indian brands have achieved this level of global leadership, and we remain committed to strengthening our 'Made in India' foundation while continuing to expand our global footprint."

He further stated, "Our innovation platforms X-Tech and Nucleus represent the next chapter of this journey, enabling next-generation fan technologies that stay ahead of evolving expectations. Our focus is on building platforms that are future-ready by design -- adaptable, scalable and globally competitive. At Crompton, we are not just responding to change -- we are engineering the future of the category."

Crompton's leadership is anchored in deep consumer understanding & insights, technology excellence with sustained investments in innovation. With over two crore fans sold annually and one Crompton fan purchased every two seconds, the brand's scale is matched by strong consumer trust. With a dedicated R&D ecosystem of 200+ experts and annual investments exceeding Rs. 100 crore, Crompton has delivered category-defining innovations in fans such as Anti-Dust technology, Air 360° airflow, and SilentPro technology for quieter, high-performance operation. These investments are reflected in Crompton's advanced technology platforms, X-Tech and Nucleus, which are shaping the next generation of Induction and BLDC motor technologies. The company is now preparing to introduce the next generation of fans -- designed not only for BEE 2.0, but also for subsequent technology transitions anticipated over the next three to four years.

The brand's commitment to design and performance excellence has also earned additional prestigious global recognitions, including the Good Design Award Japan 2024 for the SilentPro Blossom Smart Fan, the Red Dot Design Award 2025, and the German Design Award 2026 for the SilentPro Fluido Wave.

As Crompton looks ahead, it remains anchored in its purpose -- to build meaningful innovations that enhance everyday life, while proudly representing India on the global stage as an innovative leader brand that leverages technology, trust and vision to build products that truly delight consumers.

The Euromonitor International certification is based on comprehensive custom research. The study evaluated global ceiling fan brands through a robust methodology that combined Euromonitor's proprietary Passport database, extensive desk research, company disclosures, and in-depth expert interviews across the value chain. Brands were ranked based on global retail unit sales for calendar year 2024, using consistent category and channel definitions worldwide.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2025. In 2023 it won the award for the same category and in 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

