Crompton Brings Style and Durability Outdoors with its New WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range

The new outdoor lighting range combines contemporary design, water resistance and reliable performance to enhance modern outdoor spaces Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As outdoor spaces increasingly become an extension of the home, lighting is playing an important role in defining their look and ambience. Recognising this evolving need, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its dedication to quality and innovative lighting solutions, has introduced its latest WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range. Designed to bring together contemporary aesthetics, durability and functionality, the collection offers a premium lighting experience for modern outdoor spaces.

Crompton launches Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range Consumers today are looking for outdoor lighting solutions that complement their surroundings while delivering dependable performance. Addressing this need, Crompton’s WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range combines modern design with features designed for outdoor use, helping enhance the ambience, appearance and functionality of a variety of spaces. The range is suitable for applications including balconies, porches, poolside areas, lobbies, parking spaces, as well as accent and display lighting.

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Crompton’s WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range includes a diverse range of products which elevate the overall experience of the consumer: • WallSmile Linea: Featuring a sleek, cylindrical form, Linea brings a refined and contemporary aesthetic to outdoor walls. The 6W wall light is designed to complement modern exteriors while adding a subtle decorative element.

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• WallSmile Nexo: Designed in both round and square forms, Nexo brings a contemporary aesthetic to modern outdoor spaces. The 5W wall light adds character to exterior spaces while maintaining a clean, sophisticated look.

• WallSmile Prism: Defined by its bold, elongated profile, Prism makes a contemporary statement on outdoor walls. The 4W wall light combines a distinctive form with a premium visual appeal, making it suited to spaces where lighting is also part of the décor.

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• WallSmile Halo: Featuring an elegant oval form, Halo creates an interplay of light and shadow that adds visual interest to outdoor surroundings. The 5W wall light brings a contemporary decorative touch to modern exteriors.

Designed to enhance the overall outdoor lighting experience, the WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range combines its contemporary designs with features that support reliable performance in outdoor environments. The range is water resistant with IP54 protection and offers surge protection of up to 3kV, along with an elegant build and easy installation. It also features No UV/IR, CRI >80, long-lasting durability and BIS registration, and comes with a one-year warranty. Together, these features bring a balance of aesthetics, durability and functionality to outdoor lighting.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Shaleen Nayak, Business Unit Head – Lighting, Solar Rooftop & Wires, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, said, “At Crompton, we believe lighting should do more than illuminate a space; it should enhance the way the space looks, feels and is experienced. As outdoor areas become an increasingly important part of modern homes, consumers are looking for solutions that bring together design, functionality and durability. With the WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range, we have brought together contemporary aesthetics and dependable outdoor performance to create lighting that complements a wide range of outdoor settings. This launch is a reflection of our continued endeavour to develop thoughtful lighting solutions that respond to evolving consumer needs while adding greater value to everyday spaces.” The WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range will be available through Crompton-authorised retail outlets across India and leading e-commerce platforms.

The price range of the products is as follows: Product Wattage MRP WallSmile Halo 5W 1,000 WallSmile Prism 4W 2,000 WallSmile Nexo 5W 1,200 WallSmile Linea 6W 1,500 With its combination of contemporary designs, outdoor-ready features and premium aesthetics, the WallSmile Outdoor Deco Wall Light Range offers consumers a stylish way to enhance the beauty, ambience and functionality of their outdoor spaces.

About Crompton With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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