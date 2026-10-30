Crompton Honoured with Mahatma Award 2026 for Driving Community Impact

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (Crompton) has been honoured with the Mahatma Award 2026 in the Community Initiatives category, an initiative of the Mahatma Foundation hosted by Liveweek Group, for its efforts to drive positive social impact through the Crompton CSR Foundation (CCF). The recognition highlights the Foundation’s work in strengthening water security and rural livelihoods through Project Jal Jeevan and expanding women’s access to technical careers through Project Saksham.

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The award recognises CCF’s approach to addressing community needs through sustained interventions, local partnerships and measurable outcomes. Its initiatives span water conservation, skills development, education and community care, with a focus on building community resilience and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

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Project Jal Jeevan addresses water insecurity across Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra and Sirohi and Pali in Rajasthan, where declining groundwater levels and variable rainfall affect agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods. The programme combines water harvesting, rejuvenation of water structures, groundwater recharge, and participatory water budgeting and improved agricultural practices. Water Security Committees, women farmers and self-help groups (SHGs) also contribute to local planning and water management, helping build community ownership and support climate-resilient farming.

During FY 2024–26, Project Jal Jeevan recorded the following outcomes:

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* Water conservation: Rejuvenated 378 water structures and created a storage potential of 27,315 lakh litres.

* Agricultural livelihoods: Added 2,253 acres to cultivation and reached 1.67 lakh farmers, including more than 50,000 women.

Community participation: Engaged 1,468 SHGs in the programme.

* Household income: Reported a 16% increase in household incomes in intervention areas.

An independent third-party impact assessment further reported improvements in groundwater availability and agricultural outcomes. Water in wells and borewells became accessible at depths 20–60 feet shallower, while crop yields increased by 100%. The assessment also found that 84% of farmers diversified into higher-value crops and that the proportion of households earning Rs.1.5–2 lakh annually increased from 13% to 25%. It further reported that seasonal migration stopped for 70% of the households covered by the assessment, highlighting the relationship between water security, agricultural productivity and livelihood resilience.

Alongside its efforts to strengthen water security and rural livelihoods, CCF’s Project Saksham focuses on expanding women’s participation in traditionally male-dominated electrical and technical occupations. Implemented in partnership with Tata STRIVE, the programme combines technical training, practical workplace exposure, certification and placement support to help women develop the skills required to enter the workforce and pursue employment opportunities.

During FY 2024–26, Project Saksham made progress in technical skilling, employment and workplace upskilling:

* Technical skilling: Supported 102 women through Assistant Electrician training.

* Employment opportunities: 92 women secured employment, representing a placement rate of approximately 90%.

* Income opportunities: Based on first-year salaries, these placements represent annualised income opportunities of Rs.1.01 crore.

* Workplace upskilling: Supported 75 women employed in manufacturing facilities in Goa and Baddi, helping them strengthen their technical and supervisory capabilities.

Commenting on the recognition, Anita Pansare, Head - Innovation and ESG & Chief Technology Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, said, “At Crompton, we believe that meaningful social impact comes from addressing community needs through sustained interventions and practical solutions. Through Project Jal Jeevan, we are working to strengthen water security and support rural livelihoods, while Project Saksham is creating opportunities for women to develop technical skills and access employment in traditionally male-dominated occupations. Our focus remains on working closely with communities and implementation partners to build local capabilities, create sustainable livelihood opportunities and contribute to long-term development. We believe that empowering communities with the right resources and skills is essential to creating lasting, positive change.”

Through Jal Jeevan and Saksham, Crompton CSR Foundation addresses distinct but interconnected development priorities, linking environmental sustainability with rural livelihoods and women’s economic participation. The Mahatma Award 2026 recognises the Foundation’s contribution to community initiatives through these sustained, partnership-led efforts.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2025. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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