Crompton Introduces Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer Under the 'Healthy Choices Made Easier' Series to Make Everyday Nutrition Effortless

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, maintaining balanced nutrition often takes a back seat. Between long workdays, packed schedules, and convenience-driven food choices, incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into daily diets can feel like a challenge. Addressing this growing need for effortless wellness, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., one of India’s most trusted consumer electrical brands, introduces the Crompton Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer, designed to make healthy choices easier—every day.

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Built on Crompton’s legacy of reliability and thoughtful innovation, the Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer is crafted for consumers ready to take the first step towards a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. Powered by gentle cold press technology, the juicer ensures maximum juice extraction while preserving essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants—turning every glass into a healthy habit.

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Traditional juicing methods often compromise nutrition due to heat and high-speed processing. The Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer addresses this by using a slow, gentle cold press motor, delivering up to 90% nutrition and vitamin retention*, while extracting richer flavour and higher juice yield from fruits, vegetables, and even nuts. Whether it’s a refreshing fruit juice, a nutrient-rich vegetable blend, or creamy homemade nut milk, the Ameo Fresh makes wholesome nutrition effortlessly accessible, with easy assembly and a wide-mouth design for added convenience.

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Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer Designed to support modern, health-conscious lifestyles, the Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer comes equipped with advanced features that simplify everyday juicing: • Nutri Fresh Technology: Pure Juice, Pure Nutrition: Features a unique dual-filter design and a 200W slow juicing motor to ensure maximum juice extraction with minimal nutrient loss.

• Upto 90% Nutrition & Vitamin Retention: *Gentle cold press motor preserves essential vitamins and antioxidants, supporting a healthier lifestyle.

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• Reduced Preparation Time: Enables easy juicing of larger fruits and vegetables with minimal chopping, thanks to the 108 mm wide mouth.

• Versatile Juicing Performance: Efficiently extracts juice from hard fruits and vegetables, while also producing smooth, creamy nut milks.

• Easy to Use & Maintain: Comes with just three easy-to-assemble parts, an anti-drip spout, juice and pulp collectors, and a cleaning brush—making daily use and cleaning hassle-free.

The Crompton Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer is ideal for households looking to prioritise nutrition without complexity. Designed for working professionals, families, and young individuals, the appliance fits seamlessly into both nuclear and joint family kitchens—supporting the regular consumption of fresh juices as part of everyday routines.

Speaking about the launch, Ketan Chaudhari, Head – Small Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “At Crompton, we understand that consumers today aspire to lead healthier lives but often struggle to balance wellness with busy schedules. With the Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer, our aim is to remove that barrier and make nutrition simple, accessible, and consistent. Powered by Nutri Fresh Technology and thoughtful design, this product ensures that every sip delivers maximum goodness, helping consumers make healthier choices with ease and confidence. Our focus goes beyond functionality—we want to empower people to build long-term healthy habits. The Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer reflects Crompton’s commitment to innovation, performance, and wellness-led living, ensuring that healthy choices become a natural part of everyday life.” The Crompton Ameo Fresh Cold Press Juicer will be available across major retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms. With its blend of performance, ease of use, and trusted Crompton engineering, the juicer offers a reliable solution for anyone looking to embrace healthier living—one fresh glass at a time.

*Terms & Conditions Apply: Nutrient retention values are based on controlled laboratory tests and may vary across fruits, vegetables, produce quality, batches and actual user conditions.

About Crompton With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2025. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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