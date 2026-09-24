Crompton Introduces Galaxy Festive Lights Range to Brighten Homes this Festive Season

Featuring distinctive designs, vibrant illumination and versatile formats, the new range offers lighting solutions for different festive decor styles and occasions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Festive lighting has become an integral part of bringing homes to life during celebrations, adding colour, warmth and character to festive decor. Recognising its growing role in enhancing the joy and beauty of celebrations, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has introduced its new Galaxy Festive Lights Range, offering decorative lighting solutions for different festive settings and occasions.

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Crompton Festive Lighting

Today, consumers view festive lighting as an essential part of celebrations and home décor, looking beyond basic illumination for solutions that are aesthetically appealing, energy-efficient and easy to install and that enhance the festive atmosphere. As festive décor becomes a way to express personal style, make homes stand out and create memorable experiences, the Galaxy Festive Lights Range brings together a wide choice of high-quality festive lighting solutions with attractive and stylish designs, vibrant illumination, reliable performance and ease of use, offering options for different décor styles and festive occasions.

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Crompton’s Galaxy Festive Lights Range brings together a diverse selection of products with distinctive designs and lighting effects for different festive settings:

• Leaf: Designed with a leaf-inspired form, the Leaf adds a natural decorative touch to festive decor. Its warm 3000K illumination complements traditional elements such as torans, flowers and diyas, making it well suited to entrances, windows and indoor corners. With 180 LEDs, 5W power, a 4-metre length and 8 lighting modes, it offers a warm and versatile decorative glow.

• Snowball: With its spherical design and RGB illumination, the Snowball brings a playful and colourful element to festive decor. Its 10-metre length makes it suitable for balconies, railings, windows and other larger spaces, while its 50 LEDs and multiple lighting modes offer flexibility in creating different lighting effects.

• Diamond: Featuring a distinctive diamond-inspired design, the Diamond adds a contemporary, statement-making touch to festive decor. Its RGB illumination and 10-metre length make it suitable for creating vibrant borders and displays across balconies, entrances and other prominent areas, while its 50 LEDs and multiple lighting modes allow for varied lighting effects.

• Pixel: With its versatile format, the Pixel can be used across windows, shelves, balconies, furniture and other areas of the home to add colour and character to festive decor. Available in 10 metre and 15 metre variants with 48 LEDs and 72 LEDs respectively, it comes in colour options including Warm White, Blue, Green, Red, Pink and Colour. It allows consumers to coordinate their lighting with different festive décor themes.

• Sparkle: Designed with a flexible copper wire, Sparkle can be shaped around decorative elements to create intricate illuminated accents. Its 10-metre length, 300 LEDs per metre and 8 function modes make it suitable for highlighting décor details, plants and corners. Available in Warm White and Multicolour, it offers both softer and more vibrant lighting options.

Across the range, the Galaxy Festive Lights are designed for ease of use, reliable performance and energy-efficient illumination, featuring durable plugs and BIS-compliant input wires. The lights come with pins compatible with Indian sockets and jointers, while high-quality LEDs provide bright illumination and the quality and reliability expected from a trusted lighting brand.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shaleen Nayak, Business Head – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “Festive lighting is no longer just about illuminating a space; it has become an important part of the celebration itself. Consumers are looking at lighting as a way to add character to their homes and create an atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the occasion. With the Galaxy Festive Lights Range, we are bringing Crompton’s expertise in lighting to this space with a range that combines design, performance and reliability, giving consumers greater confidence as they light up their celebrations.”

The Crompton Galaxy Festive Lights Range will be available through Crompton-authorised retail outlets across India and leading e-commerce platforms.

The price range of the products is as follows:

Product

Wattage

Length

MRP

Galaxy Diamond

8W

10m

2,499

Galaxy Snowball

7W

10m

1,799

Galaxy Leaf

5W

4m

1,999

Galaxy Sparkle

3W

10m

999

Galaxy Pixel

3W

10m

799

With its wide range of attractive designs, vibrant illumination and versatile formats, the Galaxy Festive Lights Range gives consumers more ways to transform their homes and spaces, bring their festive décor to life and create memorable celebrations with family and guests.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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