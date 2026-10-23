NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Everyday cooking involves several preparation tasks, from peeling garlic and chopping vegetables to whisking ingredients. For busy households, these seemingly simple steps can add time and effort to daily meal preparation. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has launched the Ameo Chop’N’Peel, an all-in-one kitchen appliance that brings peeling, chopping and whisking together in one compact solution.

Advertisement

For many home cooks, busy routines and limited kitchen space make ease of use and multifunctionality important considerations when choosing kitchen appliances. Everyday tasks such as peeling garlic and chopping ingredients can involve additional handling, lingering odour on hands and clean-up, creating a need for solutions that can perform multiple functions through a single appliance.

Advertisement

Designed with this in mind, the Crompton Ameo Chop’N’Peel combines multiple functions in an easy-to-use format. From peeling garlic without directly handling the cloves to delivering quick, uniform chops and whisking ingredients, the appliance helps simplify food preparation. The transparent bowl allows users to monitor ingredients during preparation, while detachable components support convenient cleaning, particularly in smaller kitchens.

Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Chop’N’Peel

Advertisement

The Ameo Chop’N’Peel comes equipped with features designed to support convenient and efficient food preparation:

- Ninja Peel Technology: Features a unique garlic peeler attachment for effortless peeling, reducing the need to handle garlic cloves directly and helping prevent lingering odour on hands.

- The technology is designed to remove up to 90% of garlic skin in a single roll, helping make kitchen preparation faster.

- Salad Ninja Technology: Equipped with dual S-shaped Ninja blades designed to support smoother and more consistent chopping results.

- Powerful 300W Motor: Powers peeling, chopping and whisking functions for faster food preparation.

- 800 ml Food-Grade Bowl: Features a transparent food-grade bowl with stainless-steel blades, allowing users to conveniently monitor ingredients while chopping.

- Compact, Multi-Functional Design: Brings peeling, chopping and whisking together in a single easy-to-use appliance, helping save time and kitchen space.

- Easy Cleaning and Storage: Detachable components enable convenient cleaning, while the compact format makes the appliance easy to store, including in smaller kitchens.

- Single Touch Operation: Enables simple and convenient operation at the touch of a button.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Kumar N, Business Unit Head – Kitchen Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Everyday cooking involves several small preparation tasks, and while each may take only a few minutes, the time and effort can add up over the course of a meal. With Ameo Chop’N’Peel, we wanted to simplify these frequently repeated tasks by bringing multiple food preparation needs together in one appliance. Our aim was to create a versatile solution that makes everyday cooking easier to manage, particularly for consumers looking for convenient solutions that fit into their kitchen spaces and routines. By bringing different preparation functions together, Ameo Chop’N’Peel is designed to help consumers spend less time on preparation and focus more on enjoying the food they prepare.”

With the launch of Ameo Chop’N’Peel, Crompton continues to expand its kitchen appliances portfolio with solutions that combine performance, convenience and ease of use, helping simplify everyday food preparation for consumers.

The Crompton Ameo Chop’N’Peel is available across retail stores and on e-commerce platforms at a price of Rs. 2,999. The appliance comes with a 2-year warranty and includes a whisking attachment, garlic peeler attachment, user manual and warranty card.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)