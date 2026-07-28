Crompton Pumps Showcased Trusted Performance to Rath Yatra by Building an Immersive Consumer Experiences to Highlight the Story Behind Every Water Moment

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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 28: Most people believe they use water only a handful of times each day. The reality is that water is woven into almost every moment of our lives, from the first glass in the morning and preparing meals to cleaning homes and winding down at night. While we notice water, we rarely pause to recognize the silent enablers that deliver it seamlessly to us. This Rath Yatra, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has turned this insight into a culturally resonant activation across Puri and the Bhubaneswar-Puri corridor.

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For generations, Rath Yatra has symbolised an enduring journey of faith and trust. Crompton Pumps drew a deliberate parallel between the trust devotees place in this tradition and the everyday trust consumers place in water-delivery technology. The campaign was designed not only to be visible during the festival but to convert an abstract brand claim into immediate, sensory proof that Crompton's performance was reliable day after day. Positioning the brand against a festival built on continuity created a culturally credible context for this message and elevated its emotional resonance.

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To bring the idea to life, Crompton has deployed multiple experiential touchpoints that delivered both utility and a tangible demonstration of performance. Two sprinkler arch gates created a cooling, mist-like welcome powered by Crompton pumps, a direct sensory demonstration of the product's reliability. Branded handwash hygiene pods provided instant, hygienic relief for arriving devotees, marrying practical utility with brand messaging at moments of need. A fleet of 12 buses running the Bhubaneswar-Puri route extended the campaign's reach, putting the Crompton message into the view of travelers throughout their journey.

On-ground engagement was crafted to provoke reflection and capture authentic consumer responses. Anchors asked devotees a simple, resonant question: "Ek din mein, aap paani kitni baar use karte hai?", encouraging people to tally the many water moments that punctuate a day.

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The effort was amplified through regional media integrations with leading channels such as OTV and Kanak News, as well as an AI film on Crompton's social platforms under the thought, "Rath Yatra ki tarah bharosa ka safar bhi har din." The integrated approach combining sensory proof, functional utility and culturally aligned storytelling was deliberately designed to deliver both emotional salience and functional credibility.

More than a festival activation, this campaign celebrated the unseen role Crompton Pumps have played in consumers' lives for generations. It reframed trusted performance as a promise that mattered every day, not only during life's big moments but in the ordinary, repeated acts that make up daily life. Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Prusty, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "Rath Yatra is a tradition of quiet, unshakable faith passed down through generations. Built on that same trust, Crompton Pumps delivers steady, dependable flow to every home, every day, making reliability part of everyday life. It's a promise everyone can count on, not only during life's big moments but in the ordinary routines that bind us. Just as the chariot keeps moving, so must your water. Crompton Pumps. Trusted Performance. Har Din."

Link to the video: Crompton Pumps | Rath Yatra

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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