Crompton Pumps Unveils AI-Powered Durga Puja Film Celebrating Smart Water Management Across Festive Preparations

The festive campaign showcases Crompton's comprehensive pumping ecosystem - from Residential Pumps to Smart & Connected Control Panels – as the trusted enabler behind every celebration

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Durga Puja is a celebration of devotion, family and togetherness, bringing homes and communities together to welcome Maa Durga. As families come together to prepare for the water supports many of the rituals and household activities that help bring the celebrations to life. Building on this deep connection between the everyday and the festive, Crompton Pumps has launched an AI-powered digital film for Durga Puja, placing its comprehensive range of smart water management solutions at the heart of the festive narrative.

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Crompton showcases IntelliSense FLO in its AI-powered Durga Puja film

For decades, Crompton Pumps has been a silent enabler in Indian homes - working quietly and smartly to simplify everyday life while being an integral part of special occasions and celebrations. Today, Crompton offers a wide range of pumping solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs – Residential Pumps for homes, Agricultural Pumps for farming communities, Specialty Pumps for specific applications, and now, Smart & Connected Control Panels that bring automation and intelligence to water management. This comprehensive ecosystem reflects Crompton's commitment to addressing every water-related need across different walks of life.

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With its latest campaign, Crompton reinforces how the brand has constantly attempted to transform a functional category into a consumer-centric experience. By introducing smart technology and connected solutions, Crompton has evolved from merely providing pumps to offering complete water management ecosystems that understand and adapt to consumer lifestyles. At the centre of this Durga Puja story is Crompton IntelliSense FLO, a smart wired Water Level Controller that exemplifies this consumer-first approach by detecting water flow from the municipal water supply before operating the pump.

Speaking about the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "Durga Puja is a celebration of devotion, family and togetherness, and at Crompton Pumps, we've always aspired to be more than just a product provider - we aim to be a trusted partner in our consumers' everyday lives and special celebrations. As a category, pumps have traditionally been viewed as purely functional, but we have been constantly evolving to change that perception. From our comprehensive range - Residential, Agricultural, Specialty Pumps to Smart & Connected Control Panels - our products continue to innovate with smarter, more connected solutions. Equally, as a brand, we are experimenting boldly with AI-powered storytelling to reimagine consumer engagement in what has been a low-involvement category. Crompton has been a silent enabler across festivals and everyday living, and we remain committed to innovating relentlessly - not just in our product offerings, but in delivering a trouble-free, delightful experience at every touchpoint. This AI-powered film captures the spirit of Durga Puja preparations and the meaningful role water plays in bringing celebrations to life, reflecting our dual commitment to innovation in products and experience, while staying true to our promise of 'Trusted Performance, Har Din."

Set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, the film opens with the aangan being cleaned and alpana being created as preparations begin for Maa Durga's arrival. It then moves through the making of bhog, serving of prasad and filling of the ghot, before the puja comes alive with the sound of dhaak and dhunuchi. Taking viewers from Shashti to Dashmi, from Maa's arrival to her farewell, the film captures the many rituals and preparations that shape the celebration. As the festivities unfold, Crompton Pumps becomes the trusted "paani ka Saathi" through every rasam and taiyaari - working intelligently and seamlessly to ensure water is available exactly when needed. The film beautifully showcases how smart technology blends into cultural traditions, making preparations simpler. It culminates in the brand promise of "Trusted Performance, Har Din" - a commitment that extends across Crompton's entire range of pumping solutions and control panels.

The film will run across Crompton's digital and social platforms throughout the festive period. Marking Crompton’s fourth film leveraging the power of AI in its festive campaigns, the initiative reflects the brand’s continued focus on combining technology with culturally relevant storytelling to create engaging consumer experiences. Through this campaign, Crompton aims to build a stronger connection with consumers by bringing its comprehensive pumping ecosystem into the cultural moments that shape their celebrations, while highlighting how the brand continues to innovate - from traditional pumps to smart, connected solutions - to make both everyday living and special occasions more effortful and delightful.

Film Link:

YouTube: youtu.be/TTIWEPOOyO8?si=1vkYATlnCYCv1s_y

Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/DeUZ81XBDTD/?obrf=ampmbzhmd2Fpa3Zi

Facebook: www.facebook.com/share/v/1DMovBWXan/?mibextid=wwXIfr

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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