Crompton Strengthens Its Lighting Play With ''Every Space Bright & Right With Crompton Lights'' Campaign

With its upcoming film, Crompton brings focus to choosing the right lighting for every space, reinforcing the role of illumination in modern homes Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Is bright light always the right light? In today’s homes, every space serves a different purpose — from relaxing and unwinding to cooking. Yet, lighting is often treated as a one-size-fits-all decision, leading to glare, uneven visibility, and spaces that don’t feel as comfortable as they should. Addressing this gap for consumers, Crompton has launched its new lighting campaign, ‘Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights’, encouraging consumers to choose lighting solutions that match the needs of specific spaces in modern homes.

The campaign is rooted in a simple but often overlooked consumer truth — every space needs different kinds of lighting solutions. While many consumers continue to equate good lighting with brightness alone, the right lighting is about choosing illumination that fits the purpose of the space. With this campaign, Crompton encourages consumers to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and choose lighting that is truly Bright & Right.

To take this message to consumers at scale, Crompton is rolling out a high-impact campaign amplification plan across key consumer touchpoints including Digital, OOH, Print, Cinema, and influencer partnerships. This campaign will also feature large-format branding across key airports in South India. The campaign spotlights Crompton’s comprehensive lighting portfolio — covering both indoor and outdoor solutions — designed to meet diverse spaces and evolving lifestyle needs.

Speaking about the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, Chief Marketing Officer – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “At Crompton, we start with a clear understanding of how consumers live today. Homes are no longer static spaces — they have become workplaces, entertainment hubs, and places to unwind. Yet, lighting is still often chosen only on the basis of brightness. Through this campaign, we are encouraging consumers to think beyond brightness and choose lighting that is aligned to the purpose of every space. Our lighting portfolio reflects this focus, bringing together thoughtful design, advanced features, and intuitive functionality to enhance everyday comfort and experiences in modern Indian homes.” This campaign also premieres a striking short film created with generative AI to amplify the message and further push the boundaries of lighting storytelling.

Set in familiar home environments, the film opens with everyday household moments — from family dinners and kitchen routines to entertainment and relaxation — highlighting how lighting often fails to match the purpose of each space. It then shifts outdoors to a dimly lit home façade and entrance, where the welcome feels incomplete. The film prompts viewers to reflect on what every space truly needs from its lighting.

As the story unfolds, the same settings are revisited — now transformed with lighting that is better balanced and purpose-driven — from warm decorative lighting in the living room to focused architectural track lights and softer ambient lighting in the bedroom. The film closes with outdoor illumination and product end frames, reinforcing Crompton’s campaign thought, ‘Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights.’ AI Film Link: www.youtube.com/watch?si=jgIt84VzcbPx5yid&v=A7T_2SAbZTc&feature=youtu.be About Crompton With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

