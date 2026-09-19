Crompton Unveils AI-Powered Ganesh Chaturthi Film Highlighting its Smart and Connected Pumps Blending in the Festive Spirit

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, family and community togetherness. From cleaning and decorating the home to welcoming Lord Ganesha into the home to the emotional ritual of ‘visarjan’, water plays an integral role throughout the journey. Building on this deep cultural connection, Crompton Pumps has launched its AI-powered digital film for Ganesh Chaturthi, that places the Crompton IntelliSense SmartPro at the heart of a contemporary festive Story.

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Crompton – Ganesh Chaturthi Campaign

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Crompton Pumps work quietly and smartly in every household simplifying everyday life and are also an integral part of special occasions. Through its warm and emotive storytelling, Crompton seamlessly weaves this insight into a festive narrative, showcasing its recently launched Smart Controller which delivers on the promise of 'Trusted Performance, Har Din.'

The AI-powered digital film is an attempt of Crompton Pumps to build consumer centricity into a functional category highlighting the narrative of ‘everyday life becoming easier with smart technology’. Crompton Pumps launched Crompton IntelliSense SmartPro, a smart and connected automatic controller designed to simplify everyday water management solutions.

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Speaking about the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration filled with devotion, family and togetherness, and we wanted to capture these familiar moments in a warm and relatable way. With this film, we wanted to bring Crompton Pumps’ trusted performance into a festive setting while showing how smarter water management solutions can make everyday life more convenient. Through AI-enabled storytelling, we have brought this festive narrative to life in a playful and contemporary format, while staying true to our promise of trusted performance, every day.”

Set against the backdrop of a joyful family celebration, the film opens with a young boy shaping Lord Ganesha with clay and helping set up his home for festivities. It then follows the family through moments of celebration, devotion and togetherness before transitioning into the emotional farewell sequence of the ‘visarjan’ backed by the enduring belief of welcoming Bappa home again next year. As the family prepares for ‘visarjan’, the pond begins filling with water, explaining how "Crompton IntelliSense SmartPro Automatic Controller understands every home’s water requirement automatically, every day;" closing with Crompton Pumps' brand promise of "Trusted Performance, Har Din."

The film will run across Crompton’s digital and social platforms throughout the festive period, with Maharashtra identified as the primary market for activation. The campaign aims not only to strengthen Crompton’s association with occasions where uninterrupted water is crucial, but also to illustrate how Crompton Pumps can simplify everyday living.

YouTube: www.youtu.be/cL687DEsVvY Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/DdMdJDrTqYM/?stkn=dWoxYThyOXAxOTZj Facebook: www.facebook.com/share/v/18T1d74E1o/ X: www.x.com/crompton_india/status/2098817558547968402?s=46

About Crompton With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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