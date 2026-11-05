NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: As consumers invest in upgrading their homes, choosing appliances that complement their interiors while delivering everyday comfort remains an important consideration. Recognising this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., the World’s No. 1 Ceiling Fan Brand, has introduced its new range of Super Premium Fans – SilentPro Fluido Glide, Luxian Jupiter Senze and Luxian Statement Senze. Combining distinctive designs with smart technology and personalised comfort, the new range brings together aesthetics and functionality for contemporary homes.

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As consumers pay greater attention to the details that shape their living spaces, every element of the home is expected to complement the overall design. Yet, while considerable thought goes into choosing furniture, lighting and other elements of home décor, the ceiling fan can often be overlooked as a purely functional appliance. Crompton’s new range addresses this consideration by bringing design to the forefront, with three distinct models that allow consumers to choose a fan that complements their interiors while meeting their everyday comfort needs. The range reflects the growing relevance of appliances that are not only functional but also contribute to the overall look and feel of a home.

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The newly launched range offers cooling solutions tailored to different needs:

- SilentPro Fluido Glide: Featuring a fluid, sculptural three-blade design, the Fluido Glide iOT brings a contemporary aesthetic to living spaces. Its SilentPro technology is designed to deliver operation that is twice as silent, while offering up to 50% energy savings. Available in 1200 mm and 900 mm sweep sizes, the fan comes in five finishes: Pacific Blue, Crater Brown, Glow White, Matte Black and Espresso Wood, with the 900 mm variant available in selected colours. It also comes with a four-year motor warranty and a two-year warranty on the printed circuit board (PCB). The Fluido Glido has also received the German Design Awards 2027.

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- Luxian Jupiter Senze: Combining decorative detailing with everyday functionality, the Jupiter Senze iOT features chandelier-style glass lampshades with E22 bulb holders, making the fan a distinctive element of the room’s décor. The model has a 1200 mm sweep, delivers air at 210 CMM and operates at 295 RPM. It carries a five-star rating and comes with a four-year motor warranty and a two-year PCB warranty.

- Luxian Statement Senze: Designed to make a visual statement, the Statement Senze iOT features an eight-blade structure complemented by a Bistre Brown finish and an integrated downrod cover for a seamless appearance. The model delivers air at 250 CMM, operates at 36 W and carries a five-star rating. It also comes with a four-year motor warranty and a two-year PCB warranty.

Across all three models, ActivBLDC technology and 20+ speed options allow users to fine-tune airflow to their preferences. The IoT-enabled fans can be operated through the Crompton Senze mobile app, remote control and compatible voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Timer functions and smart scheduling add convenience to everyday use, while reverse rotation supports indoor air circulation across seasons.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sachin Phartiyal, Business Unit Head – Home Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “When we think about decorating a room, we often focus on the walls, furniture and lighting—but the ceiling is the fifth wall, and what we choose for it can shape the feel of the entire space. A ceiling fan doesn’t have to be just a functional appliance; it can be a design feature that brings character to a room while delivering the comfort we rely on every day. With our new range of Super Premium Fans, consumers can choose from distinctive styles—from an elegant fluidic design to a decorative detailing and a bold, statement-making design—and enjoy the practical benefits of ActivBLDC technology, 20+ speed options and smart controls. We’ve brought design and everyday functionality together so consumers can make their homes feel more personal, without compromising on comfort.”

With this launch, Crompton continues to expand its premium fan portfolio with designs that bring together distinctive aesthetics, smart technology and personalized comfort.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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