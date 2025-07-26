Cropnosys India Private Limited and ISAP India Foundation Celebrate Milestone in Farmer Empowerment through 'Profit Pathways' Initiative

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26: Cropnosys (India) Private Limited, in collaboration with ISAP India Foundation, hosted a Project Reflection Event in Lucknow to mark a major milestone in their joint initiative, Profit Pathways: Enhancing Farm Income through Input Efficiency and Market Linkages. The event celebrated the significant success in empowering smallholder farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture across Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

The event brought together farmers, field practitioners, institutional experts, donors, and representatives from key government and research organizations for high-level discussions on the learnings, impact, and way forward for the initiative.

"At Cropnosys, we believe inclusive growth begins at the grassroots. 'Profit Pathways' was our commitment to ensuring that farmers not only grow crops, but also grow their incomes," said Gurvinder Singh, Founder & Director. "We're proud of the transformation we've seen in Barabanki and are grateful to the community and our implementation partners, ISAP."

The project was aligned with national priorities such as Doubling Farmers' Income and global goals under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The inauguration featured the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, affirming a shared commitment to inclusive and knowledge-driven growth in the agriculture sector. Initiated in FY 2024-25, the Profit Pathways project was implemented by ISAP India Foundation and supported by Cropnosys India Private Limited. The initiative aimed to empower 1,500 smallholder farmers across three Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) through a multi-pronged strategy focusing on:

* Soil Health & Fertilizer Efficiency: Installation of two soil testing units, customized nutrient management plans, and farmer training in soil health regeneration.

* Farmer Outreach & Demonstrations: Conducted 37 village-level trainings and supported 410 lead farmers with demonstration plots focused on wheat and menthol.

* Value Addition & Market Linkages: Organized buyer-seller meets, facilitated collective sales via FPOs, and installed an upgraded steam distillation unit to improve value addition for menthol crops.

* Awareness & Communication: Developed IEC materials including digital guides and videos to promote sustainable agricultural practices and cost-efficiency.

These efforts collectively aimed to enhance farmers' profitability by promoting better market access, improved input efficiency, and restored soil productivity.

Mr. Gaurav Vats, Director - Agri Services at ISAP, gave an overview of the project journey, key interventions, and observable outcomes, including improved crop yields and farmer incomes.

Dr. Sanjay Singh, Director General of the UP Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR), graced the event as Chief Guest and underscored the importance of collaborative programs that address both agronomic practices and systemic bottlenecks in rural farming ecosystems.

Ashish Kumar, Market Development Manager (North India), Cropnosys (India) Private Limited, shared the company's continued commitment to community-centric innovation. He emphasized the importance of knowledge delivery, access to quality inputs, and the creation of robust market ecosystems for the long-term resilience of smallholder farmers.

The event also featured a documentary film that offered a vivid glimpse into the transformational stories of participating farmers. Field presentations by Mr. Shubham from ISAP highlighted ground-level impacts, including increased income, higher productivity, and lower input costs.

A panel discussion enriched the agenda, featuring agricultural experts such as Dr. Ashwini Kumar Singh from KVK, who elaborated on the role of technical convergence and extension strategies in scaling successful agronomic models.

Ms. Tanushree and Mr. Ashish Tiwari of ISAP India Foundation served as the Masters of Ceremony (MCs), smoothly coordinating the sessions and enabling active engagement from diverse stakeholders throughout the day.

With the conclusion of Profit Pathways, Cropnosys reaffirms its long-standing commitment to community development and sustainable agriculture and looks forward to scaling similar impact-driven models across other rural geographies in India.

As the project concludes its current phase, the Profit Pathways initiative has set the stage for broader adoption of sustainable practices and stronger FPO-based markets. Led by ISAP India Foundation and supported by Cropnosys (India) Private Limited, the initiative remains closely aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047--transforming Indian agriculture to be more resilient, equitable, and future-ready.

