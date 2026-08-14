Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity Secures Third Consecutive PCI SSC GEAR Term (2026-2028), Bringing Nearly 12 Years of Expertise to Global Payment Security

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity has been selected to serve on the PCI Security Standards Council's (PCI SSC) 2026-2028 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR), marking its third consecutive term on the global payment security forum.

Advertisement

Founded in October 2014, Crossbow brings nearly 12 years of experience across cybersecurity consulting, payment security, security assessment, compliance and advisory services. The company works with organizations across India, APAC, the GCC, the UK, Europe and the USA.

Advertisement

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable serves as a direct channel between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership. Crossbow is one of 33 organizations selected for the 2026-2028 Roundtable. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

Strengthening Payment Security Beyond Compliance

Advertisement

The growth of digital payments is changing the way organizations approach payment security. Modern payment environments increasingly connect mobile applications, APIs, cloud infrastructure, payment gateways, third-party platforms and customer-facing systems, making payment data protection part of a broader cybersecurity environment.

As digital payment models evolve, security controls must advance in tandem by integrating payment protection directly into broader enterprise risk, cybersecurity, and business resilience strategies. Adapting to this shifting landscape demands sustained, active collaboration between standards bodies, assessors, and the organizations tasked with securing modern payment environments.

Crossbow's continued role on GEAR enables it to bridge the gap between rapidly evolving payment technologies and global compliance standards, ensuring security frameworks stay practical, resilient, and effective for global enterprises.

Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director, PCI Security Standards Council, said:

"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable brings together experienced industry leaders whose expertise and perspectives help guide the continued evolution of PCI security standards and programs. We look forward to working with Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity as we continue advancing our shared mission of helping organizations protect payment data around the world."

Sabeena Job, Head of GRC Operations, Crossbow Enterprise Cybersecurity, said:

"Continuing to serve on the PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for a third consecutive term is a meaningful milestone for Crossbow. Our experience across industries and markets gives us a practical perspective on the challenges organizations face in payment security, and we look forward to bringing that perspective to GEAR."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)