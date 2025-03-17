BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Mumbai, the city of dreams, is home to numerous iconic temples, and among them, the Siddhivinayak Temple and Prabhadevi Temple hold a special place in the hearts of devotees. However, there was a time when these revered temples were separated by slums, making access between them nearly impossible. The slums housed two societies with a long-standing rivalry, further complicating the situation.

Amidst this challenge, Crown Construction Company, under the visionary leadership of Hitesh Asoo Nihalani, took on the monumental task of transforming the area. Facing fierce opposition from local communities, the company worked tirelessly to clear the slums and redevelop the land into two prominent towers. This redevelopment not only provided better living conditions for the residents but also cleared the path between Siddhivinayak and Prabhadevi temples, allowing seamless access for devotees.

Crown Construction Company's journey in real estate traces back to the legacy of Hitesh Nihalani's father, Asoo Nihalani, who made a strategic investment in the 1980s by acquiring a 5-acre plot in Virar (East). Under his leadership, a massive commercial complex was developed at this location, which firmly established him as a major player in the industry. Years later, Crown Construction Company, along with N.K. Builders & Developers, expanded rapidly, diversifying into residential, commercial, and redevelopment projects across Mumbai.

Hitesh Asoo Nihalani who is now the leader of Crown Construction Company and the man behind clearing the path between these two temples has completed his schooling at Sacred Heart Boys School and later graduated from MMK College, Mumbai. His academic background provided a strong foundation for his success in the real estate sector, allowing him to combine technical knowledge with a passion for development.

Crown Construction Company's impact did not stop with just one project. The company has successfully led numerous slum redevelopment initiatives, playing a key role in improving the living conditions of communities while contributing to the overall development of the city. Their dedication to social betterment, combined with sharp business acumen, has positioned them as a transformative force in Mumbai's real estate sector.

Today, thanks to the efforts of Crown Construction Company, the route between Siddhivinayak and Prabhadevi temples is free from obstruction, offering devotees smooth and uninterrupted access. The company's legacy is not only reflected in the buildings they create but also in the positive changes they continue to bring to the communities across Mumbai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)