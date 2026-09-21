Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Brings Business Events and Island Experiences Together in Northern Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organisations place greater value on meaningful connections, event planners are increasingly seeking destinations that combine convenience, flexibility and memorable experiences. In northern Phu Quoc, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay offers a coastal setting where business gatherings are supported by thoughtful design, seamless logistics and the natural beauty of the island.

Set along the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, the resort balances contemporary meeting facilities with the natural rhythm of island life. With accommodation, event spaces and dining all within easy reach, allowing organisers to focus on people and outcomes rather than logistics.

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The resort offers 308 rooms, suites and villas, alongside a collection of versatile spaces suited to executive retreats, incentive programmes, regional conferences and company celebrations. The Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 400 guests, while outdoor beachfront venues provide distinctive settings for receptions, networking events and team activities framed by coastal views.

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"Today's planners are looking for more than a venue. They want destinations that help people connect, exchange ideas and create shared experiences that have a lasting impact," said Damian De Costa, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay. "Our team is focused on making every gathering feel seamless and purposeful, while showcasing the energy, warmth and natural beauty that make Phu Quoc such a rewarding destination."

Dining experiences are tailored to complement each programme, helping create connections beyond the meeting room. Menus can be customised to suit diverse tastes and cultural preferences, including authentic Indian cuisine prepared by a dedicated Indian chef, alongside Asian, Western and vegetarian options.

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Beyond the agenda, northern Phu Quoc offers opportunities to strengthen relationships through shared experiences. Championship golf, entertainment attractions and nature-based activities provide rewarding ways to balance business objectives with relaxation and exploration.

Growing international accessibility continues to strengthen Phu Quoc's appeal for regional and international gatherings. Visa-free stays of up to 30 days for eligible travellers, expanding direct flight connections and ongoing infrastructure investment ahead of APEC 2027 are further enhancing the island's position as an attractive destination for MICE business.

For planners seeking a destination that combines productivity with genuine connection, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay offers a thoughtfully designed environment where business conversations, new ideas and stronger relationships can flourish.

For more information, visit: https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/meeting-events/

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