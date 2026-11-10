Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Crude oil prices decline further amid optimism for easing tensions in Middle East

Crude oil prices decline further amid optimism for easing tensions in Middle East

Brent crude futures dropped USD 1.24 or 1.33% to USD 91.33 per barrel

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brent crude had closed 5.85 per cent down in the last session after reaching its lowest point since August 31. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Global crude oil prices fell over 1 per cent on Tuesday, building on losses from the prior session after US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington would postpone any new military actions against Iran for now, alleviating concerns about sustained interruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped USD 1.24 or 1.33 per cent to USD 91.33 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures decreased 1.5 per cent or USD 1.31 to USD 85.54 per barrel. Brent crude had closed 5.85 per cent down in the last session after reaching its lowest point since August 31.

Market analysts indicated that crude prices faced pressure due to indications of diplomatic advances in the Middle East, although ongoing geopolitical tensions and doubts regarding shipping route security might restrict the decline.

According to analysts, investors are also looking forward to the monthly oil supply and demand reports from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the International Energy Agency (IEA) for new insights on the global demand and supply perspective.

Advertisement

Russian and Ukrainian officials are set to meet on Tuesday for two days of US-mediated discussions, marking their first meeting of this kind since February.

Reports indicate that Trump has stated he intended to postpone additional military actions against Iran after requests from neighboring nations, such as Qatar. He made the comments following his meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House.

The US President stated that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would persist for the time being, maintaining concerns over the safety of a vital global energy supply route.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, senior US and Gulf officials have voiced skepticism regarding the likelihood of a soon-to-be peace deal between Washington and Tehran, according to reports.

At the same time, gold prices dipped slightly on Tuesday, hovering around USD 4,120 per ounce, as investors looked forward to a crucial US inflation report for insights on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts