Crude oil prices decline further amid optimism for easing tensions in Middle East

Global crude oil prices fell over 1 per cent on Tuesday, building on losses from the prior session after US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington would postpone any new military actions against Iran for now, alleviating concerns about sustained interruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped USD 1.24 or 1.33 per cent to USD 91.33 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures decreased 1.5 per cent or USD 1.31 to USD 85.54 per barrel. Brent crude had closed 5.85 per cent down in the last session after reaching its lowest point since August 31.

Market analysts indicated that crude prices faced pressure due to indications of diplomatic advances in the Middle East, although ongoing geopolitical tensions and doubts regarding shipping route security might restrict the decline.

According to analysts, investors are also looking forward to the monthly oil supply and demand reports from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the International Energy Agency (IEA) for new insights on the global demand and supply perspective.

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Russian and Ukrainian officials are set to meet on Tuesday for two days of US-mediated discussions, marking their first meeting of this kind since February.

Reports indicate that Trump has stated he intended to postpone additional military actions against Iran after requests from neighboring nations, such as Qatar. He made the comments following his meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House.

The US President stated that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would persist for the time being, maintaining concerns over the safety of a vital global energy supply route.

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Meanwhile, senior US and Gulf officials have voiced skepticism regarding the likelihood of a soon-to-be peace deal between Washington and Tehran, according to reports.

At the same time, gold prices dipped slightly on Tuesday, hovering around USD 4,120 per ounce, as investors looked forward to a crucial US inflation report for insights on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.