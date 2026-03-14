DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Crude oil prices surge over 40% in 15 days since US-Israel-Iran conflict began

Crude oil prices surge over 40% in 15 days since US-Israel-Iran conflict began

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:20 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Crude oil prices in the international market have surged by more than 40 per cent in just 15 days amid the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted the energy supply route through the Strait of Hormuz and affected global energy markets, particularly in Asia.

Advertisement

Before the beginning of the war, crude oil prices in international markets on February 27 were trading at around USD 73 per barrel. However, by Saturday, prices had surged sharply to around USD 103 per barrel.

Advertisement

The rise from USD 73 to USD 103 per barrel represents an absolute increase of USD 30 and a percentage increase of approximately 41.1 per cent in a short span of time.

Advertisement

The recent intense military conflict between the U.S. and Iran began on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched wide-ranging, direct attacks on Iranian military assets and leadership. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.was also killed in the US-Israel led strikes.

The sharp jump in prices reflects growing concerns about global energy supply disruptions as the conflict escalates in the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz playing a crucial role in global oil transportation.

Advertisement

Market experts say that developments related to the conflict will continue to influence global markets in the coming days.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the coming week is expected to remain highly volatile as investors closely track geopolitical developments.

"The week ahead is expected to remain highly volatile, with market direction largely influenced by developments surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Investors will closely track statements from key government officials and global stakeholders involved in the situation for any signals of escalation or potential diplomatic de-escalation," Ponmudi said.

He added that such developments will play a crucial role in determining crude oil price trends, global bond yields and currency market volatility.

According to him, particular focus will remain on the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could tighten global oil supplies, influence inflation expectations across Asia and keep overall market risk sentiment fragile. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts