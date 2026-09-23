PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Cruise Money has showcased an agentic payments card that turns its AI money companion into a full money manager — one that optimises a user's investments, plans their purchases, and now executes them, within limits and guardrails the user sets once in a single conversational flow.

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At Global Fintech Fest 2026, Cruise Money previewed a card that doesn't just spend within a limit - it decides how to spend, executed through a single chat-based consent flow.

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The agentic card involves a virtual prepaid card that will be issued by LivQuik Technology (India) Private Limited, and was shown for the first time at Global Fintech Fest 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. While LivQuik is the card issuer, M2P Fintech is the technology partner providing the API infrastructure.

Beyond spend limits: a card that makes the money decision for the user

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Most agentic payment products announced globally over the past eighteen months share the same design: a user types a number, and the AI spends up to it. Cruise Money goes further on two fronts. First, the limit itself isn't guessed — it's calculated. Cruise's Safe to Spend figure is derived continuously from a user's income, committed bills, EMIs, investments, emergency reserves and savings goals. Second, and new to this: once a budget and guardrails are set, the agent doesn't just spend within them — it decides how. The Cruise agentic card layer is being built to orchestrate each payment across a user's permitted funding sources, choosing whichever mix produces the best outcome for that person — cash flow preserved or rewards optimised, depending on what matters most to them. At preview, the card runs on a single prepaid funding source, with multi-source orchestration to follow as approvals allow.

"The interesting question was never whether an AI could complete a payment. It was whether it should — and increasingly, how," said Vinay Bharathwaj, Founder & CEO, Cruise Money. "Most agentic cards are handed a budget by a person who is guessing. Ours works the budget out from what's actually in the account, what's already committed and what the person is saving toward — and then thinks the way a good money manager would: how to use credit, how to use debit, when to hold back. Over time, the line between one kind of card and another stops mattering, because the card itself is deciding. That's the agentic card — spending is the easy part; the decision-making is the product."

One conversation, one consent, every purchase. The entire experience runs through a single chat-based flow. A user tells Cruise what they want — set a monthly budget, allocate money toward a goal, book a flight, order groceries — and Cruise proposes a mandate: an amount, a category, a validity period, and an approval threshold. The user approves it once, in that same conversation.

A virtual card is then issued that only that agent can use, only within those boundaries. From there, the agent can act across a growing range of use cases beyond recurring bills and goal-based saving, including:

- Flight and hotel bookings

- Grocery and everyday essentials ordering

- Recurring subscriptions and utility payments

Every transaction is bound to a registered agent identity, and the demonstrated flow includes an explicit stop: when a purchase would draw against a user's savings goal, the agent declines and returns to the user rather than proceeding.

"As the regulated issuer behind this card, our focus is on making sure agent-initiated payments are held to the same standard as any other transaction — the agent is certified, its intent is matched against authentication, and every action leaves an auditable trail. We're glad to partner with Cruise Money on a product that treats those controls as the foundation, not an afterthought," Bhargav Padh, Chief Executive Officer, LivQuik Technology (India) Private Limited said.

"Agentic commerce represents the next major evolution of digital payments. As AI agents become trusted participants in commerce, the industry needs payment infrastructure that combines autonomy with safety, transparency, and control. This preview demonstrates how regulated financial institutions, fintechs, networks, and technology providers can work together to make autonomous commerce a reality," said Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-founder, M2P.

The demonstration at Global Fintech Fest showed journeys running from a single user-approved mandate — a recurring everyday purchase and a purchase made toward a savings goal — both executed by the user's agent with consent on the same card, within the same boundary, with the funding decision handled automatically in the background. The agentic card is awaiting regulatory approvals before its public rollout. Access will be extended to waitlist members in phases.

To explore more - www.cruise.money.

About Cruise Money

Cruise Money is an AI-first personal finance platform that aggregates, analyses and interprets an individual's complete financial picture. Cruise is an AI money companion built for Indian investors who want a smarter relationship with their money — one that gets to know their finances, talks them through in plain language, and now, with their consent, acts on their behalf to optimize how they invest, save and spend.

Cruise Money was founded by Vinay Bharathwaj, with Ganesh KV and Vikrant Mudaliar as Co-founders. Cruise uses the RBI-regulated Account Aggregator framework and read-only access to financial data. Cruise Money is a consumer brand owned and operated by NeuralFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more details, visit www.cruise.money

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