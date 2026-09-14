Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Binance Listing Date Update While XRP Price Prediction Targets $27

Pepeto announced that a Binance listing date update will be shared through its official project channels, the largest step the project has taken since day one, and the numbers around the announcement show why buyers are paying attention. More than $10.96 million is already in the presale. Money at that scale arrives when experienced buyers see a clear value and potential ahead. An exchange listing is exactly that kind of event: Binance, the largest exchange in the world, counts more than 323 million registered users, and a listing there places a token in front of that audience the day trading opens.

The announcement lands in the strongest crypto news stretch this year. Crypto is waking up, and XRP has climbed from $1.00 in August to $1.34, right as the boldest XRP price prediction of the season calls for $27. Pepeto and XRP in one article almost makes no sense until the reason becomes clear below.

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Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Timeline and XRP Price Prediction Stretches to $27 With the Pepeto Binance listing date update on the way, one detail keeps showing up in crypto news coverage: some large holders of Ripple’s XRP are buying Pepeto. Why would wallets that size add a presale token? Part of the answer sits inside the boldest XRP price prediction of the season. We reviewed the chart behind the $27 call that Yahoo Finance covered in August, from an analyst with close to a million followers, and the structure is real: a channel pattern that preceded a 580% rally once and a 66,000% rally before that, with a middle line at $7 and a top at $27. Both targets sit far above the $1.34 XRP trades at today.

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Then we ran the math those holders already know. At the $27 XRP price prediction, it would need a market cap near $1.6 trillion for XRP, more than Bitcoin is worth today, and money at that size arrives over years, not weeks. So $7 likely comes first, the climb will be gradual, and a coin already valued above $80 billion per CoinMarketCap can only move as fast as institutions add to it.

These holders understand the limit of a large cap, and they know what experienced portfolios have carried in every cycle: one early entry small enough to move far. This year, public on-chain data shows where some of that capital went. It went to Pepeto, at its current presale price, ahead of an expected Binance listing.

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Crypto News: The Binance Listing Update Changes Pepeto’s Position A Binance listing date on the calendar changes what Pepeto is. The project moves from a presale with a plan to a platform with a stated path toward trading on crypto’s largest exchange, carrying cross-chain swaps, asset bridging, zero-fee transfers, and portfolio management inside one verified system where every major coin trades in one place. And the core of it is no longer a roadmap item, because the exchange itself has been released on the official site.

Traders lose money daily on platforms that overcharge and freeze the moment volatility hits. Pepeto removes that friction with bridging, trading, risk scoring, and portfolio tracking in one interface, where zero-fee trading means the full amount goes into each trade.

More than $10.96 million now sits inside the presale, a SolidProof audit stands behind every smart contract, and the team has been covered widely: CoinPedia reports the project was created by one of the co-founders of the original Pepe, a token that reached an $11 billion market cap. Meme culture brings the crowd in, and the exchange tools give them a reason to stay, and that pairing is why coverage keeps describing Pepeto as one of the most complete crypto presales of 2026, because few projects join both at an entry this early.

Conclusion Pepeto is gaining clear traction toward its Binance listing and the other tier 1 listings in its plan, and the buyers behind it tell the story: the same large XRP wallets covered above keep appearing in the presale, visible on-chain. They already know what the $27 XRP price prediction showed: that a coin valued above $80 billion has limited room ahead, so they keep their large-cap positions and add one early project that still has room to move.

Many of the largest crypto gains of the last decade went to people who took positions before wider attention arrived, the way early Bitcoin holders before 2018 saw small positions grow into large ones.

Each presale stage has filled faster than the one before it, the Binance listing update is on the way, and Pepeto is the kind of project many people look back on and regret not buying at the presale stage.

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