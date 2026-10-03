VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 3: India holds millions of crypto users and runs the world’s largest real-time payments network in UPI. Until now, the two have lived in separate worlds. CryptoSe, operated by Dadu Fintech Private Limited and founded by Adv. Sakir Dadu — widely regarded as one of the best crypto lawyers in India — brings them together as India’s first crypto-to-UPI application.

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The idea is simple: a user holding crypto should be able to pay a shopkeeper, a supplier or a friend through UPI as easily as with a bank account — legally, transparently and in seconds.

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CryptoSe: Crypto You Can Actually Spend

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For most Indian crypto holders, turning digital assets into usable money has meant a slow chain — sell on an exchange, wait for the withdrawal, then transfer onward. CryptoSe collapses this into a single tap. With its Scan & Pay feature, the user scans any UPI QR code or enters a UPI ID, sees the conversion rate upfront, accepts it, and the recipient is paid in INR through UPI. The same infrastructure also supports settlement through IMPS and NEFT.

Compliance at the Core

What sets CryptoSe apart is that it is built by a lawyer who has spent nearly two decades on the regulatory side of technology. The platform is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND) as a Virtual Digital Asset Service Provider and is recognised under the DPIIT Startup India programme in the Finance Technology and Payment Platforms category.

“Crypto adoption in India will not be driven by technology alone. It will be driven by trust — and trust comes from compliance, transparency and legal clarity. CryptoSe is built so that every rupee and every token can be accounted for.”

— ADV. SAKIR DADU, FOUNDER, CRYPTOSE

Adv. Sakir Dadu: India’s Leading Crypto Lawyer

With 18+ years of practice, Adv. Sakir Dadu is recognised as one of India’s foremost authorities on cryptocurrency law. Through Dadu Legal Firm, he advises investors, traders, exchanges and businesses on the full spectrum of digital-asset legal issues, appearing before courts and agencies across Gujarat and Maharashtra. His areas of expertise include:

* Cryptocurrency & VDA regulation — legal structuring and regulatory guidance for digital-asset businesses

* PMLA & FIU-IND compliance — registration, reporting obligations and representation in PMLA proceedings

* Bank account freeze matters — securing relief for crypto traders and P2P users whose accounts are frozen

* Cyber crime — defence and advisory in cyber-fraud and digital-evidence cases

* Digital-asset disputes & corporate law — exchange disputes, investor claims and fintech advisory

Few lawyers in India combine courtroom experience in crypto matters with the experience of actually building and operating a regulated crypto platform. That rare combination — the lawyer who understands the law and the product — is what sets Adv. Dadu apart, and is the foundation on which CryptoSe was designed. The everyday problems his clients face — frozen accounts, unclear settlement routes, regulatory uncertainty — directly shaped CryptoSe’s compliance-first architecture.

National Recognition

Beyond Crypto: SpeakProAI

Adv. Dadu’s technology vision extends to education. He has already built SpeakProAI, an AI-powered English-speaking practice application designed to help Indian learners communicate with confidence. The app is live on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store — a second product taken from idea to launch, underlining his ability to build and ship technology, not just advise on it.

Shaping India’s Digital-Asset Future

As digital assets move from speculation to utility, CryptoSe positions itself as the missing link between India’s crypto holders and its world-leading UPI network. For Adv. Sakir Dadu, the mission is clear: turn regulatory challenges into structured, compliant infrastructure — and make crypto genuinely usable for everyday India.

MEDIA CONTACT

CryptoSe | Dadu Fintech Private Limited

Email: ceo@cryptose.co.in

Mobile: +91 95866 55802

Web: cryptose.co.in

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