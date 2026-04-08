CSB Bank Launches 'SMART SAVE ACCOUNT - SAVINGS, CURRENT & NRO', its First Retail Offering Post Core Banking Transformation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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CSB Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘Smart Save Account’, marking its first retail offering following the successful upgradation of its core banking platform.

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The new account, available in Savings, Current & NRO variants, aims to enhance returns on idle balances while maintaining liquidity. It features auto-sweep facility that transfers surplus funds into Fixed Deposits. The account offers up to 7% interest on sweep-in Fixed Deposits with a 13-month tenure thereby enabling customers to earn interest on excess funds without manual intervention.

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The launch comes as part of CSB Bank’s broader digital transformation strategy, with the upgraded core infrastructure enabling rollout of automation-led, customer-centric offerings.

Designed for Today’s Dynamic Customers:

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• Savings Account: Targeted at salaried individuals and customers maintaining higher balances.

• Current Account: Designed for businesses and professionals managing fluctuating cash flows.

• NRO Account: Aimed at Non-Resident Indians for managing India-sourced income such as rent, dividends and pensions.

Key Features:

• Auto-sweep facility of surplus funds into fixed deposits

• Up to 7% interest on 13-month sweep-in deposits

• No lock-in, ensuring anytime liquidity

• Complimentary RuPay Platinum debit card

• Up to 30% discount on locker rentals

Mr. Anupam Kumar, Head – Liabilities, CSB Bank, said, “The Smart Save Account represents our vision of simplifying banking while enhancing value for our customers. With features like auto sweep, attractive returns, and seamless liquidity, we are enabling customers to make their money work harder—without compromising on convenience. This launch is another step forward in our journey to build a digitally empowered, customer-first bank.”

With this launch, CSB Bank aims to strengthen its retail franchise by leveraging its upgraded technology platform to deliver more efficient and flexible banking solutions

About CSB Bank Limited

CSB Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in India with an existence of over 100 years. Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to customers, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers. CSB Bank delivers its services through multiple channels, including 855 branches and 826 ATMs/CRMs across the country, as well as alternate digital channels such as debit cards, internet banking, mobile banking, point-of-sale services, and UPI. CSB Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE.

Learn more at: www.csb.bank.in.

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