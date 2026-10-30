CTR–JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 Creates History with Record 137 Driver/Rider Registrations in Coimbatore

PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: The CTR–JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship (INCRC) 2026, presented by DIA Diamonds, opened its season at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, on 24–25 October with a record 137 driver/rider registrations, the highest for a single round in the championship's 29-year history.

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Organised by CTR Sports in association with JK Tyre, the weekend featured 17 races across eight categories and reinforced the championship's vision of "One Nation, One Championship." The event was streamed live and hosted by television presenter and actor Ma Ka Pa Anand, official host of CTR Sports.

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Race Winners

Arya Singh, Dhruvh Goswami and Balaprasath each won a Formula LGB F4 race, while Shatveer Shetty claimed two wins in the Formula 1300 Novice Cup. In the Saloon Car categories, Arjun Narendran and Biren Pithawalla split the ISTC wins. Aman Nagdev (ITC) and Deepak Ravikumar (IJTC) each won both races, while Diljith T S won in Super Stock. Levitas Cup winners were Pratik Sonawane in the Gentleman class and Aadam Junaid in the Rookie class. In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Kabir Sahoch won all three Amateur races, while Senthil Kumar, Navaneeth Kumar and Anish Shetty took the Pro wins.

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Leadership Comments

The Executive Director, CTR Sports, said that 137 drivers/riders in a single round is something this championship has never seen in 29 years. They added that it shows One Nation One Championship is working and that every racer in India now has one clear path to a national title.

The President, FMSCI, added that a record entry, run safely across eight categories, is a credit to the organisers, officials and competitors.

Partners

The championship is organised by CTR Sports with JK Tyre, with DIA Diamonds (VNA Jewellers) as Presenting Partner. It is supported by ACCORD Group of Companies (whose portfolio includes The Accord Metropolitan, Chennai), with Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) as Academic Partner.

Remaining Calendar

About CTR Sports

CTR Sports is a motorsport organising company dedicated to developing competitive racing in India through professionally run championships and industry partnerships.

Media Information

CTR Sports – Media & Communications

ranjith@chennaiturboriders.com

Website: www.ctrsports.in

Instagram: @incrc_

X: @ctrjktfmsci

YouTube: @IndianNationalCarRacingChampionship

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