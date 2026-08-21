CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 Unveiled in Chennai

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21: The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 was unveiled in Chennai on Thursday, bringing together representatives from Indian motorsport, government, championship teams and the media ahead of the upcoming racing season.

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Thiru. Srinath, Minister of Fisheries, Tamil Nadu, attended the event as the Chief Guest. The launch was also attended by Akbar Ebrahim, Member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council and President of the FIA International Karting Commission; Arindam Ghosh, President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI); Dr Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director, Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR); Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.; FMSCI councillors, championship teams and other guests.

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The championship, jointly associated with Chennai Turbo Riders and JK Tyre, will bring together drivers, teams and manufacturers for the 2026 season. The organisers said the championship will continue to focus on competitive circuit racing and the development of motorsport talent in India.

The Indian National Car Racing Championship, which began in 1997, has developed into one of India's prominent circuit racing platforms. Over the years, the championship has introduced new racing categories and competition formats and has served as a platform for drivers including Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel and Kush Maini.

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Commenting on the 2026 season, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said the championship has played an important role in supporting the development of Indian motorsport and providing opportunities for drivers to progress in the sport.

"For nearly three decades, the Indian National Car Racing Championship has been at the heart of JK Tyre's commitment to the growth of Indian motorsport. The championship has provided generations of talented drivers with the opportunity to compete, develop their skills and progress to higher levels of the sport. As we look ahead to the 2026 season, we are pleased to partner with Chennai Turbo Riders and FMSCI to build on this strong foundation. Together, we remain committed to creating greater opportunities for emerging talent, raising the standard of competition and contributing to the continued growth of motorsport in India," he said.

Dr Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director, Chennai Turbo Riders, said the organisation would seek to build on the championship's established legacy during the 2026 season.

"We are not here to maintain a legacy. We are here to build on it. The 29th season of this Championship will be watched by more people, covered by more media, and remembered by more fans than any season that came before it. That is not a vision. That is a plan," she said.

The 2026 championship will comprise four rounds. The opening round is scheduled to take place at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore from September 11 to 13. The second round will be held at the same venue from October 23 to 25, followed by the third round at BREN Raceway in Bengaluru from November 13 to 15. The season will conclude with the final round at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai from December 11 to 13.

According to the organisers, all sessions of the championship will be broadcast live. The season-ending round at the Madras International Circuit will determine the national champions for the 2026 season.

The championship is expected to feature drivers across multiple racing categories and continue its role as a platform for competitive racing and driver development in India.

About JK Tyre Motorsport

JK Tyre has been associated with Indian motorsport for almost three decades and has supported racing platforms and initiatives aimed at developing domestic motorsport talent. Its motorsport programmes have been associated with drivers including Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Kush Maini, Arjun Maini and Anindith Reddy. The company has also undertaken initiatives aimed at encouraging greater participation of women in motorsport.

About Chennai Turbo Riders

Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR), founded on the vision of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, is a professional motorsport team that competes at the highest level while building the ecosystem beneath it by developing racing talent, widening participation and creating a structured pathway from grassroots to professional motorsport. An Indian Racing League franchise since 2022 and the F4 Indian Championship winner in its debut 2023 season, CTR continues to build on that success through driver development, karting, grassroots racing, fan engagement and motorsport awareness. FMSCI-registered, CTR's wider sporting vision, CTR Unified, brings teams across multiple disciplines together on an integrated, performance-driven platform.

About FMSCI

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is the national motorsport authority of India and the FIA-affiliated Automobile Sport National Federation for India. It governs four-wheel and two-wheel motorsport in the country, sanctions events and circuits, and represents India in the FIA's international governance. The FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship is its flagship four-wheel circuit racing property.

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