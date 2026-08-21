CTR-JK TYRE FMSCI INDIAN NATIONAL CAR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 UNVEILED ONE CHAMPIONSHIP, ONE NATIONAL TITLE

Chennai, August 20, 2026: The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 was officially unveiled today, bringing together leading figures from Indian motorsport, government representatives, championship teams and members of the media ahead of the upcoming championship season.

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The event was graced by Thiru.SRINATH,Minister of Fisheries, Tamilnadu as the Chief Guest. Also present were Mr. Akbar Ebrahim, Member, FIA World Motor Sports Council, and President, FIA International Karting Commission; Mr. Arindam Ghosh, President, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI); Dr. Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director, Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR); Mr Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, FMSCI Councillors, championship teams and other distinguished guests.

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The curtain raiser offered a preview of the upcoming CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026, outlining the vision for the season while reaffirming the shared commitment of Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) and JK Tyre towards strengthening India's premier circuit racing championship and advancing the country's motorsport ecosystem.

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Since its inception in 1997, Indian National Car Racing Championship has grown into India's premier circuit racing championship and one of the country's most significant platforms for developing motorsport talent, with JK Tyre playing a defining role in its growth and evolution over nearly three decades. The championship has continually evolved through the introduction of new racing categories, improved race machinery and internationally aligned competition formats, while remaining a launchpad for several of India's leading drivers, including Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel and Kush Maini.

Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) has emerged as an active contributor to Indian motorsport through its involvement in premier racing properties, including the Indian Racing League and the Formula 4 Indian Championship. Together with JK Tyre, it aims to further strengthen India's premier circuit racing championship and support the growth of emerging racing talent.

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The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 will build on this rich legacy, bringing together the country's leading drivers, teams and manufacturers for another exciting season of top-class circuit racing.

Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said, "For nearly three decades, the Indian National Car Racing Championship has been at the heart of JK Tyre's commitment to the growth of Indian motorsport. The championship has provided generations of talented drivers with the opportunity to compete, develop their skills and progress to higher levels of the sport. As we look ahead to the 2026 season, we are pleased to partner with Chennai Turbo Riders and FMSCI to build on this strong foundation. Together, we remain committed to creating greater opportunities for emerging talent, raising the standard of competition and contributing to the continued growth of motorsport in India."

"We are not here to maintain a legacy," said Dr. Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director of CTR, at the launch event. "We are here to build on it. The 29th season of this Championship will be watched by more people, covered by more media, and remembered by more fans than any season that came before it. That is not a vision. That is a plan."

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— Mr. Akbar Ebrahim, Member, FIA World Motor Sport Council · President, FIA International Karting Commission

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— Mr. Arindam Ghosh, President, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI)

Round 1 begins at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on September 11. Every session will be broadcasted live. The full season-ending Grand Finale takes place on December 11 to 13 at the Madras International Circuit, the track that hosted India's first international motor race and, in 2026, will host the crowning of the country's newest national champions.

Provisional Race Calendar

Round Dates Venue

01 11 – 13 September 2026 Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore Tamil Nadu

02 23 – 25 October 2026 Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore Tamil Nadu

03 13 – 15 November 2026 BREN Raceway, Bengaluru, Karnataka

04 11 – 13 December 2026 Madras International Circuit Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 will once again bring together some of the country's finest racing talent across multiple categories, continuing its tradition of competitive excellence and talent development. Building on a legacy of nearly three decades, the championship remains a cornerstone of Indian circuit racing and a key platform for nurturing the next generation of champions while driving the continued growth of motorsport in the country.

About JK Tyre Motorsport

JK Tyre has been closely associated with the world of motorsport for almost three decades, playing a pioneering role in developing and popularising the sport in India. The company has consistently worked towards making motorsport more accessible by creating world-class racing platforms and nurturing homegrown talent. Its championships have helped shape the careers of several of India's leading racers, including Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Kush Maini, Arjun Maini and Anindith Reddy. JK Tyre has also championed greater participation of women in motorsport through dedicated initiatives such as the JK Tyre WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley, JK Tyre Defence Wives Power Drive, JK Tyre-YFLO Women's Power Drive and the JK Tyre Times Women's Drive, besides introducing an all-women's team in the National Racing Championship.

About Chennai Turbo Riders

Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR), founded on the vision of Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (Bharath University), is a professional motorsport team and ecosystem builder committed to developing racing talent, expanding participation, and creating a structured pathway from grassroots to professional motorsport. A franchise in the Indian Racing League since 2022 and winner of the 2023 F4 Indian Championship title in its debut season, CTR has built on that competitive success while driving initiatives across driver development, karting, grassroots racing, fan engagement, and motorsport awareness. CTR is registered with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and its wider sporting vision, CTR Unified, brings together teams across multiple disciplines on an integrated, performance-driven platform.

About FMSCI

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is the national motorsport authority of India and the FIA-affiliated Automobile Sport National Federation for India. FMSCI governs all four-wheel and two-wheel motorsport in the country, sanctions events and circuits, and represents India in the FIA's international governance. The FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship is FMSCI's flagship four-wheel circuit racing property.

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