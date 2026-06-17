CtrlS Secures ₹7,000 Crore Commitment from CPP Investments to Scale Datacenter Infrastructure in India

At a Pre-Money Valuation of ₹44,914 Crore (C$6.6 Billion) INR 3,000 Crore (C$441 Million) of the Proceeds to Be Used to Form a Joint Venture HYDERABAD, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. today announced a strategic partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). CPP Investments will invest up to INR 7,000 crore (C$1 billion) to help fund CtrlS' upcoming growth in India's fast-growing digital infrastructure sector.

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As part of the partnership, CPP Investments will invest INR 4,000 crore (C$588 million) to acquire an 8.2% stake in CtrlS, signalling confidence in the company's market leadership, operational excellence, and long-term growth plans. In addition, CPP Investments and CtrlS will form a joint venture to develop hyperscale datacenter campuses across India. CPP Investments has committed up to INR 3,000 crore (C$441 million) to the joint venture and will hold 48% equity ownership, with CtrlS owning 52%.

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The partnership aims to speed up the development of next-generation datacenter infrastructure to meet rising demand from hyperscalers, cloud services, AI applications, and India's rapidly expanding digital economy.

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Commenting on the partnership, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said, "India's AI moment is not on the horizon, it is already here. The demand signals from hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises are clear and unmistakable. Over the years, CtrlS has focused on reliability, sustainability, and long-term growth. Our partnership with CPP Investments reinforces these values. Together, we are not merely expanding capacity but also establishing the benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure in one of the world's most significant digital markets." Sridhar added, "This investment reflects the confidence global investors have in CtrlS' leadership position, execution capabilities, and the significant opportunity ahead." "As one of the world's fastest growing digital markets, India represents an important pillar of our global datacenter strategy," said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments. "Demand for datacenter infrastructure in India continues to accelerate, driven by hyperscale expansion, strong domestic cloud growth and emerging AI-led demand. This partnership with CtrlS positions us to scale high-quality infrastructure and deliver long-term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries." Biagosch added, "This investment builds on more than a decade of investing in India and the strength of our local platform. With an established presence on the ground, we continue to focus on investing alongside high-quality partners such as CtrlS and executing with discipline over the long term." Since making its first direct investment in 2017, CPP Investments has actively invested in the global datacenter sector, building a diversified portfolio of datacenter assets and joint ventures across major international hubs, including Asia Pacific. CPP Investments made its first investment in India in 2009 and opened its Mumbai office in 2015. As of March 31, 2026, CPP Investments held over INR 1,850 billion (C$27 billion) in net assets in India, making it one of the country's largest international institutional investors.

The partnership reinforces CtrlS' leadership in India's digital infrastructure sector and supports its near-term strategy of building sustainable, world-class datacenter campuses across India. As AI and cloud adoption grow, CtrlS is committed to providing scalable, resilient, and future-ready infrastructure for India's next phase of growth.

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About CtrlS Datacenters CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., founded in 2007, operates 19 datacenters across nine key markets in India with over 370 MW of capacity and a 4.4 GW of projects at various stages of execution. The company is developing the next generation of AI-ready and hyperscale infrastructure to support India's rapidly growing digital economy while continuing to lead the adoption of renewable energy and sustainable datacenter practices. CtrlS has also announced plans to expand into international markets across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with Thailand as its first overseas market. For more information, please visit www.ctrls.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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