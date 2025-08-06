BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination and its parent company Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a strategic, year-long partnership with RuPay, a global card payment network from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The collaboration spans both digital and on-ground channels, bringing a unified entertainment and payment experience to millions of consumers across India. As the live entertainment ecosystem continues to flourish, this partnership aims to strengthen the intersection of entertainment, access and seamless payment experiences for scores of young, digitally savvy consumers seeking leisure offerings made affordable and seamless.

Through this alliance, RuPay cardholders will enjoy special access to some of the most anticipated properties from the house of BookMyShow - Sunburn 2025, Lollapalooza India 2026, Bandland 2026 as well as a curated calendar of live event concerts featuring top Indian and international artists. These benefits include early pre-sale access, exclusive ticketing zones, curated food and beverage offerings, merchandise perks, fast-lane entry for top-ups and access to dedicated lounge areas at select venues. RuPay will also activate experiential spaces on-ground designed to elevate brand-consumer engagement in memorable, high-impact ways.

Digitally, BookMyShow will integrate RuPay across key touchpoints including its homepage and post-transaction journey, directing users to discover exclusive RuPay-led benefits and access. This partnership not only unlocks tangible perks for users but also showcases how modern financial services can embed themselves within high-interest cultural moments through immersive offerings, deepening relevance among next-gen consumers looking for not only enriching experiences but also an ease in accessing and paying for them.

NPCI spokesperson said, "Entertainment and cultural experiences are a growing area of interest, especially for younger, digital-first users. We are building deeper engagement with our users by connecting with what resonates to them. Through this partnership, we aim to offer meaningful value combining access, ease, and exclusive benefits to position RuPay not just as a payment option, but as an enabler to rewarding and relevant experiences."

A BookMyShow spokesperson commented on the partnership stating, "Live entertainment in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation as audiences increasingly seek experiences that are not only entertaining but also personalised, immersive and value-driven. At BookMyShow, we remain committed to innovating at the intersection of technology, culture and consumer expectations to meet this evolving demand for our partner brands. Our partnership with RuPay marks a significant step in re-imagining access and engagement for today's culture-forward consumer ensuring that the joy of entertainment goes beyond mere attendance to becoming something truly experiential, memorable and valued."

With this year-long partnership, BookMyShow and RuPay are poised to shape the future of live entertainment experiences in India bringing together culture, commerce and community in ways that leave a lasting impression.

