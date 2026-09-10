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Home / Business / Cummins India To Showcase Integrated Power Solutions For India's Evolving Infrastructure Needs At bauma CONEXPO India 2026

Cummins India To Showcase Integrated Power Solutions For India's Evolving Infrastructure Needs At bauma CONEXPO India 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 10: Cummins India Limited, one of the leading power solutions technology providers, will showcase its globally advanced solutions portfolio at bauma CONEXPO India from September 15–18 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. Through its integrated portfolio spanning across power generation, power distribution, energy storage and aftermarket solutions, Cummins will demonstrate how it helps customers meet evolving power requirements while maximizing reliability, operational efficiency, equipment uptime and lifecycle value.

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"Power is fundamental to India's infrastructure ambitions, but its real value lies in enabling progress, creating economic opportunity and supporting our nation's development journey. At Cummins, we combine world-class technology, dependable performance and lifecycle expertise with deep customer relationships to deliver beyond products; we offer complete power solutions backed by service, support and customization. As India builds its infrastructure of tomorrow, we remain committed to helping our customers maximize uptime, improve productivity and achieve sustained success. Together, we enable the power behind India’s growth," said Jameson Mendonca, Power Generation Business Leader, Cummins India Limited.

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At bauma CONEXPO India 2026, Cummins India Limited will bring together its technologies, services and innovations that keep critical operations running, offering a glimpse into the future of smarter, more efficient and dependable power solutions.

Visit us at Hall 14, Booth B-41 and connect with our experts to know more about how we could partner for the evolving needs of the construction, infrastructure, mining and industrial sectors.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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