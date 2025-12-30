DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Cupid Limited Receives In-Principle Board Approval to Set Up FMCG Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia

Cupid Limited Receives In-Principle Board Approval to Set Up FMCG Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Cupid Limited has received approval from its Board of Directors to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This will be the company's first manufacturing plant outside India, marking an important milestone in its international expansion journey.

Advertisement

The proposed facility is aimed at supporting Cupid Limited's FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The plant is expected to enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across KSA and other GCC countries.

Advertisement

The project is proposed to be funded through the company's internal accruals and will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

By establishing a manufacturing base closer to key international markets, Cupid Limited aims to deepen its FMCG footprint globally and improve service efficiency across the region.

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts