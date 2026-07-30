Cupid Limited Strengthens Strategic Partnership With GII Healthcare Investment Limited Through Additional Follow-On Investment Of USD 5 Mn

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Cupid Limited (Cupid, The Company), is pleased to announce a follow-on investment in GII Healthcare Investment Limited, a healthcare-focused investment platform managed by GII. The investment, funded entirely through internal accruals, reflects Cupid's continued confidence in GII's healthcare investment strategy and reinforces the Company's commitment to a long-term strategic partnership.

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This additional investment follows Cupid's initial investment and underscores management's conviction in the long-term strategic value creation potential of GII's healthcare platform. The Company believes the GCC healthcare sector continues to present compelling long-term growth opportunities, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding populations, rising insurance penetration, and sustained government investment across the region. The investment has been made at an attractive valuation, providing the Company with an opportunity to further increase its participation in the growth of the platform.

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The platform currently holds a significant equity stake in a prominent healthcare provider based in Saudi Arabia.

GII is a leading investment firm with assets under management exceeding USD 3.5 billion and a presence across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, the USA, and India. GII has built a strong track record of investing in high-quality healthcare assets globally, including Abeer Medical Company, one of Saudi Arabia's leading integrated healthcare providers, and AlMeswak Dental Company, a leading dental and derma care chain in the Kingdom.

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Cupid Limited is one of India's leading manufacturers of health and personal care products, including wellness and hygiene products for men and women, diagnostic kits, fragrances, hair and body oils, and other FMCG products.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Limited, said "Our decision to make an additional investment demonstrates our strong conviction in GII's healthcare investment strategy and the long-term strategic partnership we have developed. This follow-on investment reinforces our confidence in both the quality of the underlying healthcare assets and the long-term value creation potential of the platform. As Cupid continues to expand its own global footprint, this strategic relationship creates opportunities that extend well beyond financial returns.Cupid remains committed to its mission of enhancing preventive healthcare and wellness outcomes while responsibly exploring new geographies in alignment with its corporate values and shareholder interests."

About Cupid Limited

Established in 1993, CUPID Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in essential healthcare and hygiene products, including male and female barrier contraceptives, water-based personal care gels, and In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) kits. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

In alignment with its strategic growth plans, the company has recently expanded its product portfolio to include Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), such as fragrance products (Eau De Parfums, Deodorants, Pocket Perfumes), personal care items (Toilet Sanitizers, Hair & Body Oils, Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash), and other wellness solutions.

In 2024, the company completed a strategic land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra, enabling it to increase its production capacity by 1.5 times the existing output. As a result, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male barrier contraceptives and 75 million female barrier contraceptives.

The company has a prominent presence in international markets and is the first company in the world to attain WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for both male and female barrier contraceptives.

CUPID currently exports its products to over 125 countries, with a substantial portion of its revenue generated from international markets.

Furthermore, CUPID has established a long-term agreement with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on the BSE (BSE: 530843) and the NSE (NSE: CUPID).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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