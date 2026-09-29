Cura Brings Arsh Cura Online in a Category India Still Does Not Talk About

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New Delhi [India], September 29: Roughly one in four Indian adults live with haemorrhoids (Piles). A systematic review published in Annals of Medicine in 2025, pooling 19 studies and close to 14,000 participants, puts the figure at 25.34 per cent. Its authors note the real number is probably higher, because the condition is systematically under-reported.

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Almost nobody says so out loud.

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Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited, a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science, is naming the category deliberately and is making Arsh Cura available on its website alongside its existing distribution network. Almost no brand in India will put this subject in a headline.

This is not a condition people fail to notice. It announces itself immediately and unmistakably, from the first day. People still wait, often for years, and the reason has nothing to do with symptoms. The barrier was never noticing. The barrier is saying it.

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That silence has a practical shape. It looks like standing outside a chemist's shop, waiting for it to empty, before going in.

"We have sold this product for years to people who walked into a shop and asked for it, and we know what that walk costs them," said Aditya Mihir, Executive Director at Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited. "A business of our size can afford to say the word out loud, and most brands in this category would rather not. Putting Arsh Cura on our website is the practical half of the same decision. Nobody should have to wait for a shop to empty before they can buy something they need."

"In consultation, this is the condition people apologise for raising," said Dr Avantika Soni, BAMS, Ayurvedic Consultant at Cura. "They will describe something they have lived with for two or three years and begin by saying sorry. The delay is almost never about whether they noticed. It is about how long it took to say it to someone."

Available offline and online

Arsh Cura is available across Cura's offline distribution network, which reaches more than 28 states and union territories, and on curaayurved.com. It is sold in a 500 ml pack at an MRP of ₹234, an affordable price point in a category where cost can itself be a barrier to seeking help.

The online route removes the part of the purchase that people actually dread. There is no conversation at the counter and no waiting for the shop to empty.

The formulation draws on Daru Haridra, Chitrakmool, Suran, Amla, Harad, Baheda and Aloe. It is sugar-free and triple-refined. The name comes from "arsh", the classical Ayurvedic term for the condition. The combination of Amla, Harad and Baheda is Triphala, the preparation Cura introduced as Triphala Ras in 2006.

About Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited

Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited is a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science, not an Ayurvedic brand. Founded in 1999 in Ghaziabad, Cura brings 27 years of operation and a portfolio of 500+ products. India's first solar-powered, zero-fossil-fuel Ayurvedic manufacturer across all five manufacturing units, Cura brews fresh every 48 hours in SS-grade kettles, holds 65+ patented formulations, and operates an NABL-tested lab backed by ISO-GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. 3,000+ doctors across 28+ states recommend Cura by name.

Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.

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