Curated Quality, Executed at Scale: Rajni Dutta Art & Design Delivers Artist-Led Creative Experiences in Delhi NCR

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New Delhi [India], August 5: Rajni Dutta Art & Design runs guided art workshops and art parties across Delhi NCR for groups of anywhere between 10 and 800 people. The studio, set up in 2023 in C.R. Park, South Delhi, works in three formats -- corporate workshops, children's parties and adult celebrations -- and staffs every one of them with its own artists rather than handing the work to outside vendors.

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How a session gets built depends on how many people are coming. Smaller groups run as a single guided sitting, led by the studio's commissioned artwork artists. For larger numbers there are two ways to organise it -- parallel stations working simultaneously, or sequential batches with a turnaround in between -- and the two can be combined. Which approach suits comes down to how much space the venue has and how much time is available. Either way, every station or batch has its own facilitator following the same session plan, facilitator numbers are fixed against the confirmed headcount, and the setup is planned around that specific event well ahead of the date.

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Everything else comes with the studio. Materials, aprons and table protection are supplied, the venue is set up and put back as it was, and every guest finishes and keeps their own piece. Nothing is left for the host to buy, prepare or supervise. Sessions run wherever the client needs them -- offices, hotels and offsite venues, or homes, banquet halls and restaurants anywhere in Delhi NCR -- or at the studio in C.R. Park.

Corporate art workshops

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The studio's corporate art workshops run 75 to 120 minutes and assume nobody in the room has painted before. Teams can choose collaborative canvas painting, where individual panels combine into one large artwork; Indian folk-art sessions taught in simplified form; or a shorter mindfulness-led sitting that works as a wellness break during a conference or a heavy stretch of work.

A workshop can also be themed around the company -- a logo, product motif, colour palette or stated value worked into the artwork itself. Sessions are held at client offices, offsite venues and hotels across Delhi NCR, or at the studio.

Art parties for children

An art party for children runs up to three hours across four activities: a guided canvas, plain or themed; a hands-on craft project; professional hand and face painting; and a shared doodle board that keeps the group occupied between activities. What gets chosen depends on the age range in the room.

Art forms on offer include acrylic and glass painting, Mandala, Lippan, tissue paper art, clay mural, mosaic, Warli, Madhubani and Pichwai. Parties are hosted at the family's home, a banquet hall or restaurant, any venue across Delhi NCR, or at the studio -- with facilitation running from the moment guests arrive to the moment the last one leaves.

Art parties for adults

An art party for adults runs two to three hours and gets booked for birthdays, kitty parties, anniversaries, weekend gatherings and team celebrations. Each one pairs a guided canvas sitting -- acrylic, Mandala, folk art or Lippan -- with a craft activity alongside it. No prior experience is needed, and sessions are built so that a complete beginner and a practised painter can sit at the same table without either feeling out of place.

Keepsake options

Not every session has to end in a canvas. Keepsake formats apply the same guided painting to things people actually use: tote bags, sling bags in fabric or canvas cloth, laptop sleeves, terracotta plates and bottles, concrete trinket trays and coasters, candle decoupage, photo frames, pen stands, mugs, wine glasses, straw hats, caps, footballs -- or whatever surface suits the event.

Keepsakes are painted to the session theme, and can either take the place of the canvas activity or run as an extra station alongside painting and craft, depending on session length and group size. New items are added to the range regularly, and bespoke requests are taken wherever the theme allows. For corporate bookings the items can be branded, which turns a single session into both a team activity and a gift guests take home with them.

Full-time artists, not event staff

Events are run by the studio's own full-time artists -- the same people who spend the rest of the week executing commissioned and custom artwork for private and commercial clients. Between bookings they are painting Lippan panels, Mandala commissions and bespoke pieces to brief. That is the day job; running a session is an extension of it, not a sideline filled by freelancers hired for the afternoon.

It shows in the room. Whoever is guiding a table has worked professionally in the form being taught, which is why facilitators are matched to the art form rather than allocated at random, and each one is briefed on the specific session plan before the event.

Sessions are not templatised across bookings either. Theme, art form, complexity, station layout and facilitator ratio are decided event by event. Materials are kitted per participant ahead of the date, venues are set up before guests arrive, and the team stays until the last piece is finished. Nothing is outsourced or cut short to save on cost or turnaround time.

Art forms offered

The studio focuses on twelve traditional and contemporary art forms in all -- Mandala, Acrylic, Watercolour, Kalamkari, Gond, Warli, Madhubani, Pattachitra, Pichwai, Mural Art, Lippan and Sketching -- alongside mosaic, clay mural, tissue paper art and glass painting in its workshop and party formats. Few studios in India offer this range under one roof, spanning six-century-old temple traditions from Odisha and Rajasthan to tribal art from central India and contemporary studio disciplines like sketching and acrylic. Founder Rajni Dutta works in all of them professionally and specialises in folk art fusion, reinterpreting each through a contemporary lens. Workshop and party versions are simplified for beginners, but the structural discipline of every form is retained rather than diluted into a generic paint-and-sip session.

Clients and recognition

Corporate clients that have booked the studio's workshops include Shoppers Stop, Adobe, Qualcomm & HomeStop, spanning technology, education and retail. The studio holds a 5.0 rating across 331 Google reviews and has taught more than 12,000 learners through its classes.

About Rajni Dutta Art & Design

Rajni Dutta Art & Design is an art and design studio based in C.R. Park, South Delhi, offering art classes for children and adults, corporate art workshops, art parties, custom and commissioned artwork, and design consultancy. It was established in 2023 by contemporary artist and designer Rajni Dutta, whose practice in traditional Indian art forms predates the studio, and works with clients across Delhi NCR.

Media contact

Rajni Dutta Art & Design

J-1948, Block J, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Email: contact@rajniduttaart.com

WhatsApp: +91 98188 56775

Website: www.rajniduttaart.com

Hours: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily, by appointment

Instagram: @rajniduttaart

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