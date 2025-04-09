BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Cureskin, a leader in AI-driven dermatology solutions is set to launch the world's first AI-powered hair analyser. It is designed to accurately detect male pattern baldness and assess hairline health with advanced precision.

This breakthrough feature, integrated into the Cureskin app, leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help users monitor hair thinning early, enabling timely intervention and personalised treatment recommendations.

Cureskin's AI-powered hair analyser utilises deep-learning models trained on thousands of clinical images to identify early signs of hair recession, thinning, and density reduction. With a simple selfie in the app, users receive an instant, in-depth analysis of their hairline health, along with AI-generated insights on potential hair loss patterns.

In a country where dermatologists are scarce and hair-related stigma is widespread, this innovation brings equitable, tech-enabled care to millions--especially in semi-urban and rural areas where expert access is limited.

"By integrating AI and machine learning into hair health diagnostics, we are transforming how users understand and address hair loss. Our deep-learning models continuously improve, ensuring high accuracy in detecting hair loss patterns. With this feature, users can access early and expert guidance, bridging the gap between technology and personalised dermatological care," said Ramakrishna R, Chief Technology Officer at Cureskin."

Male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia) is a growing concern in India, with studies indicating that over 50% of Indian men experience some degree of hair loss by the age of 50, with many seeing early signs as young as their 20s. Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental stressors accelerate hair thinning, making early detection crucial for effective management.

Using advanced image processing and neural networks trained on vast dermatological datasets, the AI-powered analyser offers a seamless and highly accurate method for identifying hair loss trends. Dr. Charu Sharma, Chief Dermatologist at Cureskin, stated, "Hair loss is a progressive condition, and early intervention is key to effective management. Our AI-powered hair analyser enables precise detection of hair thinning and male pattern baldness at its earliest stages, allowing users to take proactive steps with dermatologist-backed guidance. By integrating advanced technology with clinical expertise, we are transforming haircare diagnostics and making personalised treatment more accessible."

Available on both iOS and Android, the Cureskin app has already empowered over 1.7 million users in their skincare and haircare journeys. With this new AI-driven hair analysis feature, Cureskin continues to redefine personalised dermatological care through the power of technology.

