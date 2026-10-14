Currency Exchange in Delhi: How to Compare Forex Rates and Choose a Travel Card

Preparing for an international trip becomes easier when you sort out your money before departure. Whether you are planning a family holiday, travelling for work, or heading abroad for studies, finding reliable currency exchange in Delhi can help you manage your travel budget without unnecessary stress. Along with exchanging cash, you may want to consider a prepaid travel card that lets you pay for everyday expenses overseas without carrying large amounts of money.

The way people manage foreign currency is closely connected to global exchange markets. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), foreign exchange trading averaged approximately $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025, while the US dollar was involved in 89% of global foreign exchange transactions. These figures, published in the BIS's 2025 Triennial Survey findings, show how widely the dollar is used in international currency markets. However, the rate you receive as a traveller can differ from wholesale market rates because providers apply their own pricing and charges. Before exchanging rupees or choosing a travel card, compare the applicable exchange rate, conversion method, and fees. A little research can help you decide how much cash to carry and which payment option suits your destination.

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How to Compare Currency Exchange Services in Delhi

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When comparing currency exchange services, look beyond the rate displayed in an advertisement. Ask how much foreign currency you will receive for a specific amount in rupees after accounting for applicable fees, taxes, and other charges. Two providers may quote different rates, so comparing the final amount makes it easier to identify a suitable option.

Also, check whether the provider is authorised to conduct foreign exchange transactions in India. Review the documents required for your transaction, the availability of your destination's currency, and the collection or delivery arrangements. If you are exchanging a substantial amount, confirm the final rate before completing the transaction, as exchange rates can change.

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What to Check Before Choosing a Forex Card

A prepaid forex card allows you to load supported foreign currencies before travelling and use the card for eligible purchases abroad. Depending on its features, you may also be able to withdraw cash from supported ATMs. Some cards support a single currency, while others allow you to maintain balances in several currencies.

The best forex card for international travel depends on where you are going, how long you will stay, and how you expect to spend. Compare card issuance charges, reload fees, ATM withdrawal costs, foreign currency conversion rules, and daily spending limits. You should also check whether the card supports your destination's currency and what happens when a payment is made in a currency you have not loaded.

Exchange Rates and Fees: Understanding the Real Cost

An attractive exchange rate does not always mean a cheaper transaction. Some cards advertise zero markup but may charge for issuance, loading, cash withdrawals, or other services. Similarly, a cash exchange provider may offer a competitive rate but include additional charges that affect the final amount you receive.

Before deciding, calculate the total cost for your expected spending. If you plan to spend the equivalent of ₹1,00,000 abroad, even a small difference in conversion rates or fees can affect your budget. Ask whether the exchange rate is fixed when you load the card or determined when you make a payment. These details help you compare options more accurately.

Single-Currency or Multi-Currency Forex Card?

A single-currency card can be convenient when you are travelling to one country and know which currency you will need. Loading that currency in advance helps you plan expenses and understand how much money is available for your trip. It may suit a straightforward holiday or business visit where most spending takes place in one currency.

A multi-currency card can be useful if you are visiting several countries during the same trip. It may let you hold separate balances in supported currencies, reducing the need to arrange a new payment method at every stop. However, check the supported currency list and conversion charges carefully. Payments in currencies not held on the card may involve additional conversion costs.

How MyTrip Can Help You Prepare for International Travel

When exploring travel options through MyTrip, start by working out your approximate spending requirements. Consider accommodation, meals, local transport, shopping, sightseeing, and emergency expenses. This gives you a clearer idea of how much foreign currency to arrange and whether a forex card, cash, or a combination of payment methods would be more practical.

Your destination should influence the decision. In cities where card payments are widely accepted, a travel card may cover most routine purchases. In smaller towns or places where cash is more common, keeping some local currency can be helpful. Check your accommodation and transport arrangements in advance so that you are not left searching for cash immediately after arrival.

Security Features and Practical Travel Tips

Security deserves as much attention as exchange rates. Look for features such as transaction alerts, PIN protection, spending controls, and the ability to block a lost card. Find out how to contact customer support from overseas and whether an emergency replacement is available if your card is lost or damaged.

It is sensible to carry a small amount of local cash and keep a separate backup payment method. Avoid sharing your PIN or card details, and check your transactions regularly while travelling. Before departure, confirm that your card is activated, understand its withdrawal limits, and save the issuer's contact details somewhere accessible if your phone becomes unavailable.

Prepare Your Currency Before Leaving Delhi

Give yourself enough time to compare providers, complete the required documentation, and arrange your travel money before departure. Check the exchange rate on the day of your transaction, confirm the final amount, and retain the relevant receipts. If you are taking a forex card, test your account access and understand how reloading or refunding the balance works.

The Reserve Bank of India provides the regulatory framework for foreign exchange transactions through authorised entities and applicable rules. Make sure your chosen provider is authorised for the service you need, and review the relevant requirements before exchanging currency or obtaining a card.

Make a Confident Choice for Your Next Trip

Choosing how to manage money abroad does not have to be complicated. Compare exchange rates, check all applicable charges, and select a payment option that suits your destination and spending habits. Whether you need cash, a prepaid card, or both, preparing in advance can help you avoid unnecessary expenses and enjoy your international trip with greater peace of mind.

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